Influential Women Highlights Hala Nassereddine for Her Leadership and Innovation in Construction Engineering

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging People, Processes, and Technology to Shape the Future of the Construction IndustryInfluential Women is proud to feature Dr. Hala Nassereddine in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as an accomplished educator, researcher, and industry leader dedicated to advancing excellence and innovation in construction engineering and project management.Dr. Nassereddine serves as an Associate Professor of Construction Engineering and Project Management at the University of Kentucky Stanley and Karen Pigman College of Engineering, where she has devoted more than a decade to teaching, mentoring, and research, including her early years at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Widely respected by her students and colleagues, she is celebrated for her engaging teaching style, her commitment to student success, and her passion for helping students achieve their full potential. She takes particular pride in seeing students succeed and reach their goals, reflecting her enduring dedication to adding value to the lives of her students and colleagues.Raised in Lebanon, Dr. Nassereddine was deeply influenced by her father, a fellow engineer and lifelong mentor, and comes from a first-generation family of engineers and educators. Her academic journey began with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Rafik Hariri University, followed by both Master’s and Ph.D. degrees in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Madison. During her graduate studies, she also completed a minor in Statistics and earned a Certificate in Business, Environment, and Social Responsibility. In 2024, she achieved True Lean™ certification, further expanding her expertise in operational efficiency and continuous improvement.Dr. Nassereddine’s research explores the intersections of people, processes, and technology, addressing both contemporary and long-standing challenges in the construction industry. Her work covers diverse areas, including transportation asset management, organizational change, workforce development, Construction 4.0 (with a focus on Digital Twins and Augmented Reality), Lean Construction, digital project delivery, and process reengineering.To date, Dr. Nassereddine has secured over $7 million in competitive research funding and published more than 100 scholarly articles, significantly contributing to the advancement of construction engineering practice and education. Her achievements have earned her numerous distinctions, including the 2025 Pigman College of Engineering Excellence in Research Award (Associate Professor Level), the 2024 and 2025 Civil Engineering Department Outstanding Faculty Awards, the UAccel Cohort Spirit of I-Corps Award, the Daniel V. Terrell Paper Competition (ASCE Region 4), the Russell J. Alessi ELECTRI International Early Career Award, and the Construction Industry Institute’s Academic Showcase Award.Beyond academia, Dr. Nassereddine is the President and Founder of NCM Consulting LLC, through which she collaborates with industry partners to develop practical, data-driven strategies that promote organizational growth, efficiency, and innovation.Outside her professional endeavors, Dr. Nassereddine finds joy and balance in songwriting, walking, hiking, playing the piano, and kayaking, pursuits that fuel her creativity and reflect her belief in the importance of harmony between work and life.With her unique combination of academic excellence, visionary leadership, and human-centered approach, Dr. Nassereddine continues to shape the future of the construction industry – empowering others, fostering innovation, and building stronger, smarter, and more resilient systems for generations to come.Learn More about Hala Nassereddine:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/hala-nassereddine or through the University of Kentucky Stanley and Karen Pigman College of Engineering, https://engr.uky.edu/people/hala-nassereddine Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

