Mayoral Candidate Demands the Hospital that Airdrie it is Owed

Candidate Cites Broken Provincial Planning Standards

I am calling on the province to adhere to its own health service planning standards. It is clear that Airdrie has been neglected based on established access to equitable healthcare guidelines” — Vern Raincock

AIRDRIE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A local Mayoral candidate is launching a campaign to hold the province accountable for what he calls "Airdrie's hospital deficit," citing legal health planning standards.A team of international researchers from the "Engineering Projects in Community Service" program, known as EPICS, at Arizona State University has released a preliminary report on access to healthcare in Airdrie, Alberta The researchers are tackling equitable access to healthcare in rural and indigenous communities in North America to identify best practices in the provision of health care. The cost to deliver healthcare by private for-profit corporations compared to community-based non-profits will be addressed within the final report.“I am calling on the province to adhere to its own health service planning standards. These standards, based on established population thresholds and geographic access times, clearly show that Airdrie has been neglected. For a city our size, an urgent care center with ZERO overnight beds is a planning failure. We have crossed the threshold that warrants a true 24/7 Emergency Department,” attests Vern Raincock.“In August, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced the launch of the Major Projects Office (MPO) in Calgary to streamline approvals to finance and attract domestic capital and coordinate financing for “nation building” projects.”“I ask the Prime Minister and MPO whether or not equitable and reliable health care for Canadians remains a pillar of the Canadian Advantage. Of note is that no local healthcare projects were included when the first series of projects was announced in Edmonton on September 11th, 2025”.“Airdrie is the largest city in North America without an emergency department. Lack of local emergency health services continues to impact residents and visitors. The closest ER for Airdrie is in Calgary and is approximately 30 km (19 miles) away. Travel time is impacted by road conditions in the winter and during rush hour. Preliminary findings from research being conducted by the ASU research team indicate mortality rates in Airdrie may be higher than in a community that is served by an emergency department within city limits”."The population of St. Albert is similar to Airdrie. St. Albert's Sturgeon Community Hospital provides a broad range of health services. What is the justification for the lack of healthcare services in Airdrie? It clearly is not due to its proximity to Calgary, as St. Albert's Hospital is only 16 km from the closest hospital in Edmonton (Royal Alexandra), while patients in Airdrie must travel a minimum of 30 km to Calgary's Peter Lougheed Hospital. The combined population of Calgary + Airdrie is 300,000 greater than Edmonton + St Albert. Thus, with all things being equal, it appears that AHS is inconsistent when determining where to offer health services in the province."The EPICS team is designing, building, and deploying systems to solve engineering-based problems for Integrated Travel Research and Development (ITRD). For more information on the research performed by ITRD and EPICS, visit https://integrated.travel or https://epics.engineering.asu.edu/ Media ContactConnecting Communities of Albertaengage@connectingcommunities.us+1 8257338235Airdrie, Alberta, Canada

