Featured in Influential Women: Toni Brem for Athletic Excellence and Empowering Future Athletes

SPARTANBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merging Experience, Insight, and Passion to Inspire Growth On and Off the FieldInfluential Women is thrilled to announce that Toni Brem has been selected for its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a dedicated and dynamic sports professional currently serving as a Graduate Assistant for the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Program at the University of South Carolina Upstate.A former collegiate athlete turned coach and mentor, Toni’s journey reflects her unwavering dedication to excellence, teamwork, and the holistic development of athletes. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, with minors in Coaching and Sport Psychology from the University of Mount Olive, where she made a lasting impact as both a student and athlete. During her collegiate career, Toni was a standout player—a three-time member of the All-Academic Team, team captain, and a key contributor to three Conference Carolinas championships. Her leadership both on and off the field played a pivotal role in the success of the program.Continuing her pursuit of excellence, Toni is now earning her M.S. in Exercise and Sport Science at USC Upstate. In her first season with the program, she contributed to a historic year—helping the team capture both the Big South regular season and tournament championships and secure their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. In recognition of their success, her coaching staff received the 2024 Big South Coaching Staff of the Year Award.Toni’s passion extends beyond collegiate athletics. She is deeply committed to youth development, evidence-based training, and enhancing the mental and physical performance of athletes at every level. In addition to her graduate assistant role, she coaches youth teams at Carolina Football Club, leads Les Mills BodyPump fitness classes, and has completed strength and conditioning internships at the collegiate level—demonstrating her comprehensive approach to athlete growth and well-being.Toni attributes her success to relentless hard work and the invaluable mentorship of Sharif Saber, whose leadership and belief in her have guided her journey from Pennsylvania to North Carolina and now South Carolina. Saber’s influence, along with his teams’ consistent success in reaching NCAA Championships, continues to inspire her own coaching philosophy.“The best career advice I ever received is: ‘You can achieve your dreams if you want it badly enough,’” Toni shares—a motto that perfectly captures her resilience and drive. Her message to young women pursuing careers in sports is equally empowering: “You are a champion—dream big, believe in yourself, and achieve your goals.”Currently balancing her master’s studies with her coaching responsibilities, Toni acknowledges that maintaining this balance is both her greatest challenge and opportunity. The values that guide her—hard work, physical fitness, continuous learning, and mental well-being—serve as the foundation of her professional and personal life.With experience in research, player development, and team leadership, Toni Brem continues to thrive in environments that challenge her to grow while uplifting others. She remains steadfast in her mission to build a career that bridges athletic excellence with holistic athlete empowerment, shaping the future of sports one player at a time.Learn More about Toni Brem:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/toni-brem or through the University of South Carolina Upstate, https://upstatespartans.com/staff-directory/toni-brem/245 Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

