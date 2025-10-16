$54.9M Albany Capital Center Expansion

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the groundbreaking of the Albany Capital Center (ACC) expansion project — a major milestone supported by a $10 million State investment through Empire State Development and the Capital Region Economic Development Council (CREDC). The expansion marks the next phase in establishing the ACC as the premier event and meeting destination in the Capital Region and complements Governor Hochul’s Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative, a comprehensive $400 Million effort to revitalize downtown Albany.

“Today we’re breaking ground on the latest chapter of Albany’s transformation,” Governor Hochul said. “The Albany Capital Center has already proven to be an anchor for tourism and economic activity in the Capital Region. This expansion will allow even more residents, businesses and visitors to experience everything that makes Albany vibrant — from conventions and expos to cultural events that strengthen the local economy and community pride.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The groundbreaking of the Albany Capital Center expansion reflects Governor Hochul’s vision for a stronger, more connected capital city. By investing in modern, flexible space that attracts world-class conferences and events, we are creating jobs, driving economic activity, and advancing the Championing Albany’s Potential Initiative to ensure New York’s capital thrives for generations to come.”

CREDC Co-Chairs Ruth H. Mahoney and Havidán Rodríguez said, “The expansion of the Albany Capital Center aligns with our regional blueprint to promote local economic growth. Projects like this that are growing one of Downtown Albany's biggest assets will help to encourage new investments and maximize the potential of the city's urban core. On behalf of the entire Regional Council, we are excited to support this new development.”

Albany Convention Center Authority Executive Director and CEO Monica Kurzejeski said, “We are very proud of what we have already accomplished in less than a decade at the Albany Capital Center, and we are tremendously excited about what this expansion will mean for our next decade and beyond. With Governor Hochul’s steadfast leadership and the collaborative spirit of our local government partners, we are together building a vibrant space that will uplift our community, welcome visitors and grow our economy.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “As we embark on the expansion of the Albany Capital Center, the ACC is not just increasing square footage; they are connecting rich history with modern innovation. Creating a vibrant synergy between the historic property along State Street and our state-of-the-art facility on Eagle Street, the project will provide exciting opportunities for economic growth, tourism and a brighter future for Albany County. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this $10 million investment.”

Albany County Legislature Chair Joanne Cunningham said, “Everyone who lives in, works in, and visits Albany County wins today. A heartfelt thank you to Governor Hochul and her team for believing and investing in the capital city and adding a keystone piece to this partnership between New York State, Albany County, and the Albany Convention Center Authority. The shockwave of economic activity that emanates from this expansion — built on an exceptional working relationship between the County and the Convention Center Authority — will bring tens of millions of dollars into downtown Albany and throughout Albany County. We are thrilled to be part of this incredible team that did the work, put the local legislation in place, partnered with our state colleagues, and cleared the way for this expansion that we celebrate today.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The expansion of the Albany Capital Center is a major win for the Capital Region's economy and for the continued revitalization of downtown Albany. This investment will help attract more visitors and create new opportunities for local businesses. I thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development and Albany County for their continued partnership in advancing the Capital Region’s growth.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “The groundbreaking of the Albany Capital Center expansion is a beautiful step forward for Albany and the greater Capital Region. With a $10 million state investment, this project will not only expand our capacity to host larger events, but also strengthen Albany’s economy and position as a premier destination for business and tourism. This is a perfect complement to our Championing Albany’s Potential initiative, which is revitalizing Albany’s downtown and creating lasting opportunities for local businesses and residents. I’m excited to see Albany continue to grow and thrive, and am appreciative for the Governor’s continued investment in the city we both call home.”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The Albany Capital Center expansion is a pivotal step in positioning our city as a premier destination for larger cultural events, conferences, trade shows, and so much more. The important project will fuel economic growth and provide wonderful opportunities to showcase our city’s vibrant culture and offerings, and I am so excited we are breaking ground today. Thank you to Governor Hochul for the important funding to help make this expansion possible and thank you to the leadership of the Albany Convention Center Authority for having the vision to lead this important enhancement of the Albany Capital Center. I look forward to seeing how this project, coupled with Governor Hochul’s $400 million investment in Downtown Albany, helps catalyze even more investment and make our newest neighborhood and our entire city even stronger.”

Located at 126 State Street, the $54.9 million project will expand meeting and event space to meet growing industry demand. The project will add five new meeting rooms, a large multi-purpose room, a new ballroom and pre-function area on the first floor, and a 3,000-square-foot courtyard for outdoor events. Once completed, the ACC’s rentable space will increase to 84,000 square feet — positioning it to host larger and more dynamic events and to serve as a key economic driver for downtown Albany.

Since opening in 2017, the ACC has hosted more than 1,200 events, welcomed over 660,000 visitors, generated $100 million in new visitor spending and added more than 138,000 hotel room nights in the Capital Region.

Championing Albany’s Potential

Governor Hochul’s FY26 Budget established the Championing Albany’s Potential (CAP) Initiative, a more than $400 million, collaborative, State-led effort to revitalize Albany’s downtown core in partnership with the local community. This includes $200 million in funding to plan and implement projects that reinvigorate commercial corridors, strengthen small businesses, promote housing growth, and revitalize underutilized real estate and open spaces. The CAP initiative also includes up to $150 million to transform cultural experiences in and around Albany’s Downtown such as the State Museum, up to $40 million to advance plans to reconnect communities divided by Interstate 787 and $1.5 million for public safety enhancements. Governor Hochul this summer kicked off the CAP Initiative’s first Downtown Albany Strategy public workshop, held at the Albany Capital Center. The workshop drew over 700 participants, including Albany residents and partners from business, academia and government.