BirdNote’s Public Radio Show Found to Inspire Millions to Act for Birds

New national survey reveals BirdNote’s powerful impact on bird conservation and public engagement.

WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BirdNote, the organization that produces the daily 2-minute public radio show about birds of the same name, has far exceeded its ambitious goal of inspiring one million people to take action to help birds thrive.

A national impact survey conducted by SurveyUSA revealed that BirdNote’s daily 2-minute show has inspired between 9.25 million and 12.75 million listeners to take action for birds, with 4.9 to 6.4 million people acting during just the first half of BirdNote’s three-year “From Love to Action” campaign.

The survey, conducted among nearly 3,000 radio listeners across the country, revealed BirdNote’s deep and lasting influence on listeners as a direct result of its powerful storytelling:

84% say BirdNote inspired them to care more about birds and the natural world.

97% say the program has helped them feel more connected to nature and to others who love it.

75% of parents reported that their kids were also inspired by BirdNote to act for birds.

“BirdNote is one of the many great ways public radio makes our communities more curious and connected, whether deepening our connection with our immediate ecosystem, or helping introduce us to the extraordinary natural world we might not otherwise encounter,” NPR President and CEO Katherine Maher said.

Listeners reported taking a wide range of actions, from planting native plants and installing nest boxes to turning off lights during migration season and making windows bird-friendly. On average, when BirdNote inspires someone to act, they take more than four different actions to help birds.

Michael J. Parr, President of American Bird Conservancy, said, “BirdNote is making a huge difference in getting the message out that everyone can play a part in conserving and restoring America’s birds. We commend BirdNote on these impressive statistics, which reflect the power of BirdNote's storytelling and the natural instinct so many of us have to care about birds.”

According to the 2025 State of the Birds report, bird populations continue to decline. The inaugural report five years ago revealed a net loss of 3 billion birds in North America in the past 50 years.

As BirdNote marks its 20th anniversary in 2025, these findings offer hope that these trends can be reversed through the enduring power of storytelling and that public media can forge connections that ripple outward into measurable change.

BirdNote is an independent nonprofit media production organization dedicated to inspiring people to take action to protect birds. Heard daily on more than 340 radio stations and available as a podcast, BirdNote shares vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the natural world. BirdNote also produces stories about birds in Spanish and the popular podcast Bring Birds Back. Learn more at BirdNote.org.

BirdNote’s “From Love to Action” (FLTA) campaign is a three-year initiative to move people from appreciation of birds into concrete conservation behavior and to inspire one million people to take meaningful action to protect birds and their habitats between 2024-2027. BirdNote’s stories often highlight practical, accessible steps individuals can take to make a difference.

For more than 30 years, SurveyUSA has been conducting custom research on the national, statewide, and local level for media outlets, universities, nonprofit organizations, and other entities. Independent, apolitical and non-partisan, SurveyUSA conducts more research of cities, counties, MSAs, DMAs, congressional districts, states and the entire United States than any other research firm.

