24 Waterways to be Stocked with Trout

Published on Thursday, October 16, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is stocking brook and rainbow trout in selected areas throughout RI starting Friday, Oct. 17, through Thursday, Oct. 23. Some previously stocked ponds and lakes cannot be stocked due to cyanobacteria alerts.

The following areas will be stocked:

Alton Pond, Richmond

Barber Pond, South Kingstown

Blackstone River, Lincoln

Bradford Fishing Area, Westerly

Browning Mill Pond, Exeter

Carbuncle Pond, Coventry

Carolina Trout Pond, Richmond

Cronan Landing, Richmond

Eight Rod Farm Pond, Tiverton

Grantville to Rt. 95, Hopkinton

Hope Valley Fishing Area, Hopkinton

Kings Factory Bridge, Charlestown

Lower Shannock, Charlestown

Meadow Brook Pond, Richmond

Wood River from Rt. 165 to Barberville, Exeter, Hopkinton

Round Top Ponds, Burrillville

Shippee Sawmill Pond, Foster

Silver Spring Lake, North Kingstown

Spring Grove Pond, Glocester

Stafford Pond, Tiverton

Upper Pawtuxet, (Hope), Scituate

Upper Melville (Thurston Gray Pond)

Willet Pond, East Providence

Woodville, Richmond, Hopkinton

Regular stocking updates will be available on DEM's Division of Fish and Wildlife's (DFW) Facebook Page and www.dem.ri.gov/troutwaters.

A 2025 fishing license is required for anglers 15 years of age and older. To keep trout, a Trout Conservation Stamp is required, unless it’s from a lake or pond bordering Rhode Island. Licenses and stamps are available on DEM’s Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal.

DEM reminds anglers of the following changes in the Freshwater Fishing Regulations:

From April 12 to Nov. 30, 2025, you can keep up to five trout and/or salmon per day, but no more than two can be salmon. From Dec. 1, 2025 to Feb. 28, 2026, the limit is two trout and/or salmon per day, with no more than two salmon.

From the second Saturday in May through the end of February, you can keep up to two fish from the section of the Falls River, between the bridge at Austin Farm Road to the bridge at Brook Trail, is a catch and release.

The area where the Beaver River meets the Pawcatuck River, up to New London Turnpike, is catch and release only and is no longer stocked.

You can keep up to two landlocked Atlantic Salmon per day statewide until Feb. 28, 2026. These count toward the overall five fish limit for trout and salmon.

There is an 8-inch minimum size for any trout caught in any state waters. The minimum size limit for domestic (landlocked) Atlantic salmon is 11 inches.

The following activities are prohibited:

Felt soled waders or boots or any footwear with porous soles that can absorb water, are not allowed in any freshwater in Rhode Island, including shared waters with adjacent states where Rhode Island rules apply.

You cannot enter or leave a state boat ramp with any vegetation on your boat, motor, trailer, or equipment. This helps prevent the spread of invasive aquatic species.

Information about stocked freshwaters, size and creel limits for all freshwater fish species is available in the 2025-2026 Freshwater Fishing Abstract, or by calling DEM's Great Swamp Field Office at 401-789-0281, or the DEM’s Aquatic Resource Education office at 401-539-0019.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Follow DFW on Facebook and Instagram (@ri.fishandwildlife) to stay up to date on news, events and volunteer opportunities. You can also subscribe to DFW’s monthly newsletter here. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.