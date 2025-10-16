FARMER BOYS LAUNCHES NEW AREA DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT INCENTIVE PROGRAM TO DRIVE MULTI-UNIT FRANCHISE GROWTH

Farmer Boys Farmer Boys Hospitality Bacon Boy

Program offers $100,000 royalty rebate per restaurant to qualified multi-unit franchise partners

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer Boys, the fast-casual restaurant brand known for farm-fresh, made-to-order meals, has launched a new Area Development Agreement (ADA) Incentive Program to accelerate multi-unit growth and reward franchisees committed to developing multiple locations.The limited-time program offers significant financial benefits for qualified franchise partners, subject to approval:Royalty rebate incentives: Franchisees can receive a $100,000 rebate for each traditional Farmer Boys restaurant opened and developed under the ADA.Territory flexibility: Territories are available on both an exclusive and nonexclusive basis, depending on geography and development goals.Defined time period: Incentives are available for development agreements signed through Dec. 31.Four or more units required: Franchisees must commit to developing four or more restaurants under an Area Development Agreement.Eligibility: Must be an approved Farmer Boys franchisee in good standing to qualify.Offer not available in all jurisdictions. See Farmer Boys Franchise Disclosure Document for details.“This incentive program is a win-win for both Farmer Boys and our franchise partners,” said George Havadjias, CEO of Farmer Boys. “By rewarding franchisees for multi-unit development, we’re fueling our expansion strategy while giving our partners meaningful financial support to scale their businesses.”For more than four decades, Farmer Boys has stood out as a strong and stable franchise opportunity, combining proven profitability with exceptional franchisee support. Each restaurant benefits from average unit volumes exceeding $2.3 million, backed by an in-house team that helps franchisees succeed from site selection to daily operations.Franchise partners receive 12 weeks of hands-on training and ongoing operational support from a dedicated Franchise Business Consultant — ensuring consistent execution, brand alignment, and long-term success. Farmer Boys’ real estate team also guides franchisees through site selection, lease negotiation, and construction, reducing risk and accelerating openings.Beyond operational excellence, Farmer Boys is deeply rooted in community engagement by partnering with local schools, vendors, and children’s hospitals–while offering multiple revenue streams through dine-in, drive-thru, delivery, and loyalty programs. Together, these advantages create a franchise model that balances profitability with purpose, positioning Farmer Boys as a compelling investment for growth-minded operators.About Farmer BoysFor over 40 years, Farmer Boyshas established a reputation as the leading farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings™. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food. With fresh produce delivered to each restaurant every morning, Farmer Boys ensures the highest quality ingredients and the best possible flavor in every meal. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named #10 in 2025’s Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers awards. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com Franchise InformationFor more details on the Area Development Agreement Incentive Program and franchise opportunities, visit www.farmerboys.com/franchising , see theFranchise Disclosure Document, or contact:John LucasVice President of Brand & Franchise Developmentjlucas@farmerboys.com | (949) 212-1677Offer not available in the following jurisdictions: Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

