Electrolux to Invest $23 Million in Kinston Expansion, Adding 74 New Jobs in Lenoir County

Today Governor Josh Stein announced household appliance company Electrolux Consumer Products, Inc., will add 74 new jobs in Lenoir County. The company will invest more than $23.7 million to expand its Kinston dishwasher production facility and Manufacturing Center of Excellence for dish production in North America.

“I am pleased that Electrolux chose to expand its operation in eastern North Carolina – the second job announcement for Lenoir County this week,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Our state is a great place to do business thanks to our highly skilled manufacturing workforce and the business-friendly climate we have cultivated. I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and thrive in Kinston.”

Electrolux is a globally recognized appliance company that has produced household products for more than 100 years. The Kinston location opened in 1989, manufacturing plastic tub dishwashers for the company’s North American market. This expansion will add 30,000 square feet to its existing footprint to manufacture stainless steel tub dishwashers in the United States.

“This expansion is a testament to our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and our belief in the strength of the Kinston workforce,” said Ricardo Cons, president and CEO of Business Area North America for Electrolux Group. “We’re proud to continue investing in a community that has supported us for more than three decades, and to do so in North Carolina - a state with a pro-business climate that prioritizes and champions manufacturing.”

“Companies already operating in our state are some of the best recruiters,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “When innovative manufacturers like Electrolux reinvest in North Carolina, it’s a powerful signal that our state is indeed the best place to do business in America because we are home to the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, strong manufacturing partnerships, and a robust transportation system to help them get products to market faster.”

While wages for assemblers, handlers, machine operators, technicians, and engineers vary, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $48,807, which exceeds the Lenoir County average of $48,683. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $3.6 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company’s expansion in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments, and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are delighted to welcome Electrolux and the additional jobs and investment it brings to Lenoir County,” said Senator Bob Brinson. “Eastern North Carolina has always provided growing companies with a great business environment, an excellent quality of life, a diligent labor pool, and a partnership as a member of our community.”

“This is outstanding news for Kinston, Lenoir County, and the entire state,” said Representative Chris Humphrey. “Electrolux has been a phenomenal corporate citizen for more than three decades, and we’re grateful to the economic development professionals as well as the state and local officials who helped them make their decision to expand here.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Lenoir Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Lenoir County, and Lenoir County Development Alliance.