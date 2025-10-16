A-MAP Celebrates ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025 with Launch of New SQ Lubricants and Dealer Awards

Group photo of dealers at ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025. ADNOC Voyager SQ-Grade lubricants - distributed by A-MAP Group in the UAE. Mr. Asad Badami, Managing Director of A-MAP Group, with Engineer Saber Al Ammari at ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025.

A-MAP hosted ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025 in Dubai, launching new SQ Lubricants and honoring top dealers for their achievements.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP), the exclusive distributor of ADNOC Distribution’s Voyager lubricant line in the UAE, hosted the ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet 2025 at the IHG Hotel, Dubai, bringing together over 300 dealers from across the Emirates to reinforce strategic partnerships and drive future growth under the theme “Empowering Growth.”The evening began with a lively reception featuring live calligraphy, interactive experiences, and entertainment, setting the tone for a night that combined business strategy with recognition and celebration.The program featured keynote addresses from Asad Badami, Managing Director of A-MAP, Klass Mantel, COO, ADNOC Distribution, and Engineer Saber Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricants, Base Oil & Specialties, ADNOC Distribution. Speakers highlighted the vital role dealers play in ADNOC Voyager’s success and reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to empowering its partners with cutting-edge products and growth opportunities.Mr. Asad Badami, Managing Director of A-MAP, said:“The ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet is not just about celebrating success; it’s about recognizing the trust, dedication, and hard work of every dealer who carries our brand forward. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient network that will continue to thrive and grow with the support of ADNOC’s innovation and commitment to excellence.”Two inspiring individuals were also recognized during the evening. Fouzia Zahoor, the UAE’s first female truck driver, was honoured with the Power of Intent Award for breaking barriers and inspiring others across the region. Abdulla Mohammed Al Marzooqi, a loyal ADNOC Voyager user, received the Voyager Trust Badge Award for his genuine, unsponsored endorsement of the brand.The event marked the official launch of the ADNOC Voyager Platinum SQ-Grade lubricants. The newly introduced 0W20 and 5W30 SQ grade lubricants meet the latest API standards, offering enhanced performance and protection for modern engines. Technical insights were presented during the launch, highlighting ADNOC Distribution’s commitment to innovation and excellence.A highlight of the event was the ADNOC Voyager Excellence Awards 2025, where 20 top-performing dealers were recognized for their commitment, contribution, and success across the network. Dealers were also offered a special spot offer, allowing them to place orders during the evening with exclusive incentives tailored to support their business growth.Since its inaugural edition in 2023, the ADNOC Voyager Dealers Meet has become a landmark annual gathering, combining recognition with new product launches and growth strategies. The 2025 edition built on this legacy, showcasing ADNOC Voyager’s continued focus on empowering dealers and driving innovation across the UAE automotive sector.About A-MAPAl Muqarram Auto Parts LLC (A-MAP) is the exclusive distributor of ADNOC Voyager in the UAE. Headquartered in Dubai, A-MAP has over 22 years of experience and a strong international presence with operations across Oman, Qatar, China, South Africa, and Nigeria, along with a network of more than 1,500 dealers worldwide.The company also distributes several globally recognized automotive brands, including Duracell, Dagenite, Solite, Sebang, Asimco, and Level under the Batteries segment, as well as NGK, ASIMCO, and RBI under the Parts segment. To find out more, visit www.a-map.net

Glimpses from the 3rd Edition of the 𝐀𝐃𝐍𝐎𝐂 𝐕𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.