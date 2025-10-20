2,000 Miles on the Weirdest Bike in America: Texan Pedals Through Columbus to Fight for Ponzi Victims

Aaron Novinger Pedaling Across America: Biking from Dallas to Washington, D.C. in a Bright Blue Human-Powered Velomobile to Raise Awareness for Ponzi Victims via PonziRelief.org Aaron Novinger stands beside his bright blue velomobile in front of the iconic Union Station Arch in Columbus, marking a key milestone in his 2,000-mile “Pedaling Against Ponzi’s” charity ride from Dallas to Washington, D.C., raising awareness for Ponzi s

Cyclist pedals 2,000 miles from Dallas to DC in a no-motor velomobile to raise awareness for victims of Ponzi schemes via PonziRelief.org

If one person can be responsible for taking away someone’s retirement, why can’t many of us, working together, get it all back.” — Rebecca Novinger

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron and Rebecca Novinger, accounting firm owners, are well into their 2nd annual cross-country bike ride to raise awareness for victims of Ponzi schemes. After pedaling through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio the couple is now en route to Pittsburgh, PA.Aaron has already logged more than 1,200 miles on the journey, which will ultimately take him to the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Riding side by side in spirit, Rebecca supports the mission from their converted support van, ensuring the ride continues smoothly. Together, the Novingers are spreading hope and inspiration for families who continue to carry the permanent weight of financial fraud.The Novinger’s annual ride, dubbed “Pedaling Against Ponzi’s,” raises awareness for thousands of retirees and families who lost their life savings to financial fraud. The good news is the IRS does have a solution. It’s called Form 4684 Section C.This provision helps victims receive up to a 95% income credit, but the provision expires, Dec 31st, 2025. This provision was added to the tax code in 2009 to help the Madoff victims and was originally due to expire in 2020. The Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 expanded the special rules of Form 4684 Section C adding five more years; ending this provision at the end of 2025. This form specifically allows personal casualty losses attributable to certain major federal disasters, by adding Section C that includes losses from Ponzi schemes.Ponzi victims carry weight and hardship every single day. “Every mile I pedal, especially through the Ozark and Appalachian Mountains, is a reminder of their struggle — and their hope for relief. My pain is temporary; theirs is permanent,” said Aaron Novinger. The Novinger's goal is to arrive in Washington DC with at least 50,000 signatures to save Form 4684 Section C. Please visit PonziRelief.org for more information and to sign the petition.About the Ride · Distance: 2,000 miles from Texas to Washington, D.C. · Departure: Tuesday, September 2, (Dallas/Fort Worth, TX) · Arrival: Late October, U.S. Capitol · Beneficiaries: Victims of Ponzi schemes and financial fraudSupporters can follow the ride daily on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok (@PedalingAgainstPonzis) and sign the petition at PonziRelief.org.Media Opportunities · Ride kickoff event in Fort Worth on Sept. 2 (next to Buc-ees and Texas Motor Speedway) · Daily video dispatches from the road · Interviews with Novinger en route · Live arrival coverage at the U.S. Capitol.

