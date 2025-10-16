Saudi Arabia’s KFSHRC Celebrates the Graduation of 232 Nursing Trainees

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the graduation of 200 nursing trainees who successfully completed the Clinical Internship Program, in addition to 32 students from the fourth cohort of the Nursing Transition to Professional Practice Program. The event reflects KFSHRC’s commitment to developing national healthcare competencies and preparing them to contribute effectively to the advancement of the health sector.Held at King Salman Hall in KFSHRC Riyadh, the ceremony marked the culmination of a year-long intensive clinical training program involving trainees from 20 Saudi universities. The academic collaboration contributed to preparing nursing professionals capable of integrating theoretical knowledge with clinical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare services.The training encompassed multiple tracks through which participants rotated across critical departments, including intensive care, emergency, and inpatient units. They acquired hands-on experience in patient care and treatment planning under the supervision of specialized nursing teams, while training on the use of advanced medical technologies and adherence to the highest standards of safety and quality, enabling them to translate academic knowledge into high-competence clinical practice.For over four decades, KFSHRC has maintained a leading role in medical education, having established around 160 training programs across various specialized disciplines, many of which have received international recognition, with some being unique in the region. The graduation of this cohort of nursing trainees underscores KFSHRC’s enduring role in qualifying healthcare professionals capable of delivering comprehensive, high-quality patient care.KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa, and 15th globally, among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It was also recognized by Brand Finance in 2024 as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.