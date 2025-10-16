PTX Technologies appoints industry veteran Wes Jensen as Chairman to accelerate global growth and digital innovation

PTX Technologies has appointed Wes Jensen as Chairman, strengthening PTX’s mission to turn visionary ideas into market-ready digital solutions.

Wes brings exceptional technical and commercial expertise to PTX, enhancing our ability to deliver real-world software solutions, drive speed and flexibility, and scale responsibly as demand grows.” — Dave Pumford, Founder & CEO, PTX Technologies:

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTX Technologies has appointed Wes Jensen as Chairman to guide the company’s next phase of global growth and innovation. Bringing more than three decades of experience across telecoms, data centres, software and digital infrastructure, Jensen strengthens PTX’s mission to turn visionary ideas into market-ready digital solutions.

Most recently, Jensen served as CTO at PacketFabric, where he led product efficiency and platform evolution. He previously held senior engineering leadership roles at organisations including XO (now Verizon Business), Level 3 (now Lumen), and Digital Realty, following earlier positions at Ameritech and Qwest.

Jensen has also co-founded several software ventures, including WANaware, an observability platform spanning performance, availability and security, and 21 Packets, a quantum-safe, obfuscated routing platform. Based in Copenhagen, he most recently co-founded AI1, a European consortium uniting operators, data centres and software firms around sovereign AI infrastructure.

Jensen’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the digital infrastructure industry. As enterprise customers demand cloud-like visibility, control and integration across their providers, many infrastructure operators are struggling to keep pace.

PTX helps bridge that gap by acting as an execution catalyst. The company combines strategic advisory with hands-on product innovation and execution management to accelerate how infrastructure providers bring next-generation services to market. These include advanced portals, APIs and orchestration frameworks that redefine how digital infrastructure is delivered and experienced. The result is faster innovation, stronger competitiveness and a better experience for end customers who now expect infrastructure to perform with the same agility as the cloud.

Wes Jensen, Chairman, PTX Technologies:

“PTX exists to turn ambition into market-ready capability. Infrastructure may be static by nature, yet digital strategies demand elastic, software-driven outcomes that many providers struggle to deliver. End customers no longer want to wait for aspirational roadmaps; they expect infrastructure they can consume on demand from day one.”

Dave Pumford, Founder & CEO, PTX Technologies:

“Wes brings exceptional technical and commercial acumen to PTX, strengthening our ability to deliver real-world software productisation for clients. He will help us standardise where it enhances speed and support, remain flexible to achieve unique customer outcomes, and scale responsibly as demand continues to accelerate.”

Why now for PTX Technologies

PTX is entering its next stage of global growth, fuelled by rising demand across Africa, Asia and Europe. Over the past three years, the company has validated its PTX Innovation Lifecycle methodology through multiple client engagements, refining a consultancy framework that helps digital infrastructure providers move from vision to value faster.

With its proposition proven, PTX is now expanding capacity, enhancing product frameworks and scaling delivery to support organisations of all sizes, from agile start-ups to major infrastructure operators, in accelerating innovation and growth.

The PTX opportunity: execution-driven innovation

The industry faces growing complexity across data centre operators, carrier networks, cloud providers and large enterprises. These organisations are evolving from pure infrastructure models to integrated technology ecosystems. Without the right execution experience, even the strongest strategies risk stalling. PTX closes the gap between intent and shipped product.

1. Productise market-led, data-informed capabilities

Convert strategy into scalable products through the PTX Innovation Lifecycle, encompassing portals, APIs, automated network and cloud platforms, and enterprise-grade software solutions.

2. De-risk investment and delivery

Augment in-house teams with on-demand senior architects, product leaders and engineers. Deploy stage-gated pilots, clear KPIs and structured governance to accelerate time to value and validate ROI before scaling.

3. Build for the future, not just today

Design elastic, AI-ready platforms that maximise returns on infrastructure investment, creating reusable components and commercial models that scale efficiently and expand revenue potential.

Wes Jensen added:

“The challenge lies in accessing the right expertise and experience at the right time while maintaining momentum from concept to adoption. PTX bridges that gap by bringing together proven talent with deep industry knowledge to help telecom, data centre, cloud and managed service providers deliver what matters most to their business and customers.”



