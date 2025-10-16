Rutsu Launches Shift: Barefoot Work Shoes Designed for Demanding Environments

Rutsu work shoes

The new Rutsu Shift brings barefoot freedom to professional spaces with slip-resistant soles, water-repellent uppers, and all-day comfort for long shifts.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rutsu, the American barefoot shoe brand known for combining minimalist design with functional comfort, has officially launched Rutsu Shift, the brand’s first unisex barefoot shoe designed specifically for demanding work environments.As more professionals seek healthier, more natural footwear alternatives, Rutsu Shift offers a long-awaited solution: barefoot shoes that meet the real-world demands of kitchens, hospitals, warehouses, and other high-intensity workplaces. With a focus on all-day wear, foot health, and safety, Rutsu Shift brings the barefoot movement into spaces where traditional work shoes dominate.“We created Shift because people kept asking for barefoot shoes they could actually work in,” said Sagi Ahiel, Founder of Rutsu. “They loved the natural freedom our sneakers offered but needed more grip, more durability, and more protection for long hours on their feet. Shift delivers exactly that, without compromising on the barefoot feel.”Rutsu Shift introduces a new category of performance footwear that stays true to barefoot principles while providing the features professionals need. The shoe is built around a slip-resistant rubber outsole that grips slick or wet surfaces, combined with a water-repellent microfiber and mesh upper that breathes well while resisting spills and splashes.Its wide toe box promotes natural toe splay for better balance and foot strength, while the zero-drop sole supports proper posture and body alignment - critical for people working shifts that last 8 to 12 hours. Whether you’re on the line in a fast-paced kitchen, moving through hospital corridors, or standing in a warehouse, Rutsu Shift is designed to keep your feet grounded, free, and fatigue-free.Key Features of Rutsu Shift Barefoot Shoes:- Slip-resistant sole - Provides reliable traction on slick or wet floors- Water-repellent microfiber and mesh upper - Breathable and protective- Wide toe box - Encourages natural foot movement and improves balance- 5mm zero-drop sole - Keeps your body aligned and posture healthy- Lightweight and flexible design - Reduces fatigue during long shifts- Removable insole - Customizable comfort and easy to cleanThese features make Rutsu Shift one of the few barefoot shoes specifically engineered for professional use - not just casual wear.The first production batch of Rutsu Shift is now available exclusively at rutsubarefoot.com. Quantities are limited, with sizes ranging from 6W to 13M, and initial colorways designed to meet professional dress codes.The launch of Rutsu Shift comes at a time when more people are reconsidering their footwear choices, especially those working on their feet all day. Barefoot shoes have gained popularity among health-conscious consumers for their ability to promote natural gait, improve posture, reduce foot pain, and build intrinsic foot strength.However, until now, few barefoot shoes were built for real-world work environments that require more than just comfort. Rutsu Shift bridges that gap, offering both the performance of a work shoe and the benefits of barefoot design. “It’s about freedom and function working together,” added Ahiel. “You shouldn’t have to choose between healthy feet and a safe work shoe.”About RutsuRutsu is a U.S.-based barefoot shoe brand focused on helping people reconnect with natural movement through simple, well-designed footwear. With collections that include casual barefoot sneakers , summer sandals, and now the new Shift barefoot work shoes , Rutsu is setting a new standard in minimalist footwear. The brand believes that freedom of movement starts from the ground up and that your feet should feel as good at the end of the day as they did at the beginning.

