Governor Newsom expands response arsenal with new emergency services facility in Southern California

Southern Regional Emergency Operations Center located in Costa Mesa, California. Projected completion in late 2027

The Southern campus, commissioned by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and delivered by the Department of General Services (DGS), will serve as a strategic hub supporting coordinated response to earthquakes, wildfires, floods, drought, public health crises, and other threats.

“This facility is a tangible example of Governor Newsom’s commitment to building a stronger, more resilient California,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “This facility gives us the tools, technology, and space to make coordinated, decisive actions with our local partners—actions that will protect lives and property when disaster strikes.”

This groundbreaking demonstrates the Newsom Administration’s continued investment in public resilience by expanding critical infrastructure to serve nearly 23 million residents across Southern California. California has made historic investments in modernizing its emergency management infrastructure, improving coordination with local partners, and ensuring rapid deployment of resources during crises.

The new Southern California campus strengthens disaster response capacity for some of the state’s most heavily populated and hazard-prone areas, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and the Inland Empire—all part of a broader vision to safeguard Californians in the face of wildfires, earthquakes, flooding, and other threats.

Built to protect, prepared to lead

With California’s largest population center and corresponding disaster risks, this facility will enhance the state’s response capabilities. Strategically located in Orange County, the new emergency operations center will house a 39,000 sq. ft. office building, a 21,000 sq. ft. warehouse, and essential infrastructure enhancements including utilities, stormwater systems, parking, roadways, landscaping, and security fencing.

The site will also serve as a failsafe to the current state emergency operations center located outside Sacramento in Mather, California.

Sustainability meets resilience

Aligned with California’s climate leadership and sustainability goals, the campus will meet Zero Net Energy standards, LEED Gold, featuring onsite solar photovoltaic panels, battery energy storage systems, and emergency generators designed to ensure uninterrupted operations during extended outages or disasters.

“DGS welcomes the opportunity to partner with Cal OES as we join forces to bring vital state resources closer to the millions of residents who will be served by this innovative new Southern California campus,” said DGS Director Ana M. Lasso.

A strategic response asset

Located on a 15-acre property within the former Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa, this facility will accommodate surge capacity during an emergency and complement the existing State Operations Center in Mather.

“For decades, thousands of Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities called Fairview home,” said Department of Developmental Services Director Pete Cervinka. We are proud that Fairview will continue to meet the critical needs of Californians by enhancing the State’s ability to provide timely and direct assistance before, during, and after emergency events.”

An all-in partnership

California relies on an all-hands approach to emergency response. The Southern facility enhances readiness and capabilities in step with partners throughout the state.

“This new Southern Campus will not only enhance the immediate response to emergencies but will also contribute to long-term resilience planning in Southern California,” said CAL FIRE Director/Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “CAL FIRE and Cal OES work in partnership to develop and implement strategies that improve preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation processes. This new campus will contribute to a region that is better prepared, more resilient, and ultimately safer for all its residents.”

“The California Highway Patrol is proud to stand alongside our partners at Cal OES as they break ground on this new, state-of-the-art facility,” said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee. “This investment is a commitment to strengthening California’s emergency response network and ensuring our communities are safer and more resilient. The CHP deeply values our longstanding collaboration with Cal OES, and we look forward to continuing our shared mission of protecting and serving the people of California.”

“The California Military Department has a strong and lasting partnership with Cal OES. Our commitment to serving the public unites all state interagency partners under the exceptional leadership of Cal OES,” said California Military Department Major General Matthew P. Beevers. “We take pride in being part of this dedicated team and remain focused on being ready to respond to the needs of California’s citizens during times of emergency.”

“Emergencies don’t respect boundaries—they can strike anywhere, at any time. That’s why having this emergency services campus in Southern California is strategic,” said California Transportation Secretary, Toks Omishakin. “This new campus strengthens our ability to keep people and goods moving safely during crises, especially in a region that serves as a vital transportation and economic corridor for the entire state. Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, we continue to build the infrastructure and partnerships to respond swiftly and reliably for all Californians.”