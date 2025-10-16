SplitMetrics Announces App Growth Week 2025: The Premier Online Event Dedicated to AI-Driven App Marketing

App Growth Week 2025

WARSAW, POLAND, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 18–20, 2025 – Three days of cutting-edge strategies, expert speakers, and exclusive insights for mobile marketers worldwideWarsaw – SplitMetrics, a global leader in mobile marketing technology solution, is proud to announce the 3rd edition of App Growth Week, a premier virtual event designed to empower marketers, growth leaders, and UA specialists in the mobile app industry.Happening online from November 18 to 20, 2025, App Growth Week will bring together over 30 top experts for 15 live sessions exploring cutting-edge strategies in AI-driven app marketing, Paid user acquisition, app store optimization, and multichannel growth. Participation is completely free of charge, with sessions available live and on-demand.“AGW 2025 is all about giving mobile marketers the clarity and AI-powered tools they need to scale in a hyper-competitive landscape,” said Daniela Damonte, Head of Marketing Marketing at SplitMetrics. “We’re bringing together the brightest minds in mobile to share insights that actually move the needle.”What to Expect:- 15 sessions led by 30+ industry leaders- Deep dives into AI Agents for paid user UA- Real-world ASO and keyword strategies that drive CVR and reduce CPIs- Frameworks for scaling across Meta, TikTok and more- Instant access to weekly freebies, including toolkits, audit templates, and AI guides- Exclusive product trialsWho Should Attend:- Mobile Marketers looking to boost ROAS, LTV, and automation with AI- Growth Managers & CMOs crafting 2026 strategies across channels- UA Managers navigating budget efficiency, creative testing, and advanced bidding- Founders and Developers eager to launch and scale profitablyHow to Register:Registration is now open at https://hubs.ly/Q03MVBm00 Spots are free. All sessions will be in English and hosted via Zoom.

