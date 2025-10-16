Organic Fertilizers Market Prospects Potential Areas for Expansion and Investment

Organic Fertilizers Market, by CROP TYPE

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global organic fertilizers market is witnessing notable growth driven by farmers' increasing focus on agricultural productivity and the vital role of agriculture in national economies.The global organic fertilizers industry was valued at $9.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $17.5 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Market Definition:Organic fertilizers are naturally derived materials used to enhance soil fertility and promote sustainable crop growth. Sourced from plant, animal, or mineral origins, these fertilizers gradually release nutrients, improving soil structure, boosting microbial activity, and minimizing pollution risks. Common types include compost, manure, bone meal, fish emulsion, seaweed, and other plant-based materials—core components of environmentally responsible farming practices.Prime Determinants of Growth:Drivers:- Rising focus on improving agricultural productivity- Agriculture's substantial contribution to global economiesRestraints:- Climatic challenges impacting farming activitiesOpportunities:- Increasing global demand for organic and sustainable farming solutionsSegmental Insights:-By Source:- The animal segment accounted for nearly half of the market revenue in 2022 and will maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. Animal-based fertilizers improve crop performance and soil nutrient management.- The mineral segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, driven by naturally sourced nutrient deposits and nitrogen fixation processes.By Crop Type:- Cereals & grains held the largest share in 2022, contributing nearly three-fifths of global revenue, owing to high global consumption and production needs.- The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.5%, supported by the rising demand for organic, fresh, and locally sourced produce.By Nutrient Content:- Fertilizers containing 20%–40% organic substances dominated the market in 2022, representing nearly half of the total share.- Fertilizers with up to 60% organic content are anticipated to post the highest CAGR (6.4%), as they help combat soil mineral deficiencies and enhance crop yield.By Region:- The Asia-Pacific region led the global market in 2022, capturing nearly three-fifths of the total share and is expected to remain dominant with a CAGR of 6.3%.- Growth is driven by rising food demand, improved agricultural practices, and government initiatives to boost productivity.Key Market Players:- Tata Chemicals Limited- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company- KRIBHCO- Hello Nature International- Sustane Natural Fertilizer Inc.- True Organic Products Inc.- California Organic Fertilizers Inc.- BioSTAR Renewables- ILSA S.p.A- Coromandel International LimitedThese players focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, regional expansion, and joint ventures to strengthen their market presence globally.

About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

