Top mathematicians give talk on essence and future of mathematics at UM

MACAU, October 17 - As part of the University Lecture Series, the University of Macau (UM) held a talk today (October 17), featuring Efim Zelmanov, chair professor at Southern University of Science and Technology, and Zhang Jiping, Boya Chair Professor at Peking University. Prof Zelmanov spoke on ‘Welcome to the New Beautiful Mathematical World’ while Prof Zhang spoke on ‘Numbers and Algebra’. The two mathematicians delved into the essence of mathematics, its application prospects, and its critical role in the development of contemporary technology.

Speaking at the event, UM Vice Rector Ge Wei highlighted the need for both academia and society to explore the essence, applications, and future development of mathematics. He also noted that Prof Zelmanov is a world-renowned mathematician with a high reputation in academia, and Prof Zhang is an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences who has dedicated himself to cutting-edge research in algebra and has made significant contributions to nurturing mathematical talent.

During the talk, Prof Zelmanov said that the information revolution driven by mathematics is profoundly reshaping the world. He added that the unique nature of mathematics is the core foundation for the development of artificial intelligence, which has widespread applications in areas such as communication technology and medical imaging. Its influence is expected to become even more far-reaching in the future. Prof Zhang explained that human civilisation began with the invention of numbers. He noted that algebra, which uses symbols to represent numbers, has facilitated the mathematisation and mechanisation of problem-solving processes and has become a key driver of the unification of sciences and technological innovation in the digital era.

The two experts also engaged in discussions with the audience during the Q&A and discussion session, which was moderated by Gui Changfeng, chair professor and head of the Department of Mathematics in the Faculty of Science and Technology.