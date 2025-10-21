New Book Offers Hope to Spouses Fighting Alone to Save Their Marriage

“Save Your Marriage Alone,” the new free book by marriage coach Andre Santos, gives hope and practical strategies to spouses fighting to save their relationship on their own.

Marriage coach reveals step-by-step strategies to rebuild trust, break down walls, and spark healing without waiting for a spouse to change

Most people believe it takes two to save a marriage. That’s simply not true. And with the right steps, you can get your spouse as committed to the relationship as you are.” — Andre Santos

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When one spouse is ready to give up, the other is often left feeling hopeless, powerless, and alone. But now, there’s a lifeline. Save Your Marriage Alone (https:// www.saveyourmarriagealone.com /) is a brand-new, completely free book created to help individuals who are struggling to hold their marriage together, even when their partner refuses to try.Unlike traditional marriage resources that focus on couples working together, Save Your Marriage Alone is written specifically for the spouse who is carrying the weight of the relationship by themselves. It provides practical strategies, emotional support, and step-by-step guidance to create change and healing, even when the other partner has shut down.“This book was born out of a simple truth, marriages can still be saved, even if only one person is willing to do the work at first,” said Andre Santos, Founder and CEO of Awesome U. “Many people feel abandoned and hopeless when their spouse won’t engage. Save Your Marriage Alone shows them they are not powerless, and that transformation is still possible, even in the most ‘far gone’ situations.”Key takeaways from the book include:How to heal from the issues that have caused years of turmoil in your marriageWays to break down the thick walls your spouse has upStrategies for getting your spouse to fully trust you again and want to solve the problems togetherHope-filled encouragement for those ready to give up and those with the most “stubborn” spouses who refuse to work on the relationshipAvailable now at no cost, the book is designed to reach as many people as possible who are silently struggling in their relationships. It’s a resource for anyone who refuses to give up on their marriage and wants to believe in the possibility of change again.Download the free book today at https://www.saveyourmarriagealone.com/

