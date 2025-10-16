Leaders gather for Vienna Migration Conference to advance migration governance in a shifting world

ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger addressing the audience at last year's Vienna Migration Conference. ©ICMPD/2024/Studeny

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICMPD is hosting the 10th Vienna Migration Conference (VMC) on 21-22 October 2025. EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner and Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica will deliver virtual keynote messages before several senior government figures take to the stage, including Jordan’s Minister of Interior Mazin Abdellah Hilal Al Farrayeh and Sweden’s Minister for Migration Johan Forssell.This year’s discussions will focus on key themes including:The intersection of migration and security, marked by changes in international orderGlobal displacement and international protectionBorder safety and irregular migrationRegional partnerships and responsibility-sharingData and research, technology, human rights, and forecastingSafe and dignified return and sustainable reintegrationImplementation of EU reformsThe role of migration partnershipsLabour migration and mobility in the face of changing demographics in Europe“This year’s VMC has never been so timely and important, as the European Union responds to the fast-changing realities of migration, conflict and displacement, economic developments and demographic shifts, cross-border challenges, and the evolving geopolitics in the region and across the Atlantic,” says ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger.Mr Spindelegger and ICMPD Director General-elect Susanne Raab will be joined by Gerhard Karner, Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior; Hans Leo Cacdac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers and Zoran Dimitrovski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.Offering a diverse spectrum of perspectives and conversations on migration governance, the Conference will also feature the following speakers on stage:Manos Logothetis, Greece’s Secretary General of Migration Policy at the Ministry of Migration and AsylumAndrew Munro, Assistant Secretary, Civil Justice, Policy and Legislation for Ireland’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs and MigrationMohamed Lemine Teyeb, Special Advisor, Minister’s Cabinet for Mauritania’s Ministry of Interior, Promotion of Decentralization and Local DevelopmentCatherine Udida, Director for Migrant Affairs Department of Nigeria’s Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced PersonsAinara Dorremochea Fernandez, Deputy Director General for Legal Affairs for Spain’s State Secretariat for Migration, Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and MigrationYlva Johansson, European Commission Special Envoy for Ukrainians in the EUBeate Gminder, Director-General in DG Migration and Home AffairsMichele LeVoy, Director, Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented MigrantsMeghan Benton, Director of Global Programs, Migration Policy Institute“A decade since we started this conference, it has become Europe’s premier forum on migration; and we are proud to have contributed to EU and Member State-level policymaking, as well as convening both EU and non-EU partner countries in the pursuit of better migration governance,” Mr Spindelegger adds.The Vienna Migration Conference will be livestreamed, connecting stakeholders worldwide to these timely discussions. A detailed agenda of the event and list of speakers are available here. ###

