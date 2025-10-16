Leaders gather for Vienna Migration Conference to advance migration governance in a shifting world
This year’s discussions will focus on key themes including:
The intersection of migration and security, marked by changes in international order
Global displacement and international protection
Border safety and irregular migration
Regional partnerships and responsibility-sharing
Data and research, technology, human rights, and forecasting
Safe and dignified return and sustainable reintegration
Implementation of EU reforms
The role of migration partnerships
Labour migration and mobility in the face of changing demographics in Europe
“This year’s VMC has never been so timely and important, as the European Union responds to the fast-changing realities of migration, conflict and displacement, economic developments and demographic shifts, cross-border challenges, and the evolving geopolitics in the region and across the Atlantic,” says ICMPD Director General Michael Spindelegger.
Mr Spindelegger and ICMPD Director General-elect Susanne Raab will be joined by Gerhard Karner, Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior; Hans Leo Cacdac, Secretary of the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers and Zoran Dimitrovski, North Macedonia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Offering a diverse spectrum of perspectives and conversations on migration governance, the Conference will also feature the following speakers on stage:
Manos Logothetis, Greece’s Secretary General of Migration Policy at the Ministry of Migration and Asylum
Andrew Munro, Assistant Secretary, Civil Justice, Policy and Legislation for Ireland’s Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration
Mohamed Lemine Teyeb, Special Advisor, Minister’s Cabinet for Mauritania’s Ministry of Interior, Promotion of Decentralization and Local Development
Catherine Udida, Director for Migrant Affairs Department of Nigeria’s Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons
Ainara Dorremochea Fernandez, Deputy Director General for Legal Affairs for Spain’s State Secretariat for Migration, Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration
Ylva Johansson, European Commission Special Envoy for Ukrainians in the EU
Beate Gminder, Director-General in DG Migration and Home Affairs
Michele LeVoy, Director, Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants
Meghan Benton, Director of Global Programs, Migration Policy Institute
“A decade since we started this conference, it has become Europe’s premier forum on migration; and we are proud to have contributed to EU and Member State-level policymaking, as well as convening both EU and non-EU partner countries in the pursuit of better migration governance,” Mr Spindelegger adds.
The Vienna Migration Conference will be livestreamed, connecting stakeholders worldwide to these timely discussions. A detailed agenda of the event and list of speakers are available here. ###
Bernhard Schragl
International Centre for Migration Policy Development
media@icmpd.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.