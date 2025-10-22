ChiCha Secures Vibranium Audit, Engages Binance-Tier Security Partner Ahead of $CHI Launch

AI-powered stablecoin wallet ChiCha partners with a top-tier Web3 security firm, reinforcing trust and readiness ahead of the $CHI token launch.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChiCha, the AI-powered stablecoin wallet building the programmable economic layer for the AI + Human Economy, today announced it has secured Vibranium Audits as its independent blockchain-security partner.In a space often driven by hype, ChiCha is doubling down on something rarer: trust. The partnership with Vibranium ensures ChiCha’s $CHI token contracts, vesting, claim, and staking modules are verified to the highest security and compliance standards ahead of its Token Generation Event (TGE) on BSC.Trust at the CoreChiCha’s ecosystem has already processed over $5 million in stablecoin transactions, rewarding users with ChiPoints on every spend.By engaging Vibranium Audits, ChiCha is proving that security and compliance come before scale, and that integrity is its growth strategy.While most projects audit to satisfy requirements, ChiCha audits to set new ones.Dawei Chang, Founder & CEO of ChiCha, said:“Security isn’t a checkbox, it’s the foundation of trust. Partnering with Vibranium proves we’re building with the same rigor as the world’s most trusted financial systems.”Andrew Bonnevie, Co-Founder of ChiCha, added:“Every $CHI has a job. With Vibranium’s verification, our flywheel: Spend, Earn, Stake, and Govern runs on audited rails. That’s how we scale with integrity and investor confidence.”About ChiChaChiCha is the AI-powered stablecoin wallet building the programmable economic layer for the AI + Human Economy.Built to Binance-tier standards, ChiCha combines real-world stablecoin rails with programmable loyalty (ChiPoints → $CHI), AI-driven features (Genie AI), and global merchant adoption through the Acquirer Community.About Vibranium AuditsVibranium Audits is a leading Web3 security firm specializing in smart contract audits, penetration testing, and blockchain infrastructure protection.With over 450+ audits completed, Vibranium Audits helps projects launch with confidence, credibility, and investor trust.The ChiCha audit is scheduled for completion within 10 days.Website: https://chicha.io/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.