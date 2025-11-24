Attorney Anthony Riccio Launches Refreshed Website and Expands Criminal Defense Services

Massachusetts criminal defense attorney modernizes Riccio Law's online presence to make legal information easier to access

QUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riccio Law, LLC, a Massachusetts criminal defense law firm led by Attorney Anthony R. Riccio , has announced an update to its online presence to make it easier for individuals across the state to find legal information and connect with counsel. The firm has consolidated its website under https://anthonyriccio.com/ so that people searching for help with criminal charges in Massachusetts can reach the firm through a single, clearer digital entry point.The change reflects Attorney Riccio's ongoing focus on accessibility and client communication. As a former prosecutor who now represents individuals accused of crimes, Attorney Riccio has seen first-hand how quickly people look online for legal information after an arrest, an OUI stop, or a domestic incident. A simplified website address helps remove friction for people who may already be anxious, confused, or unfamiliar with the court system."People rarely contact a criminal defense attorney on a good day," said Attorney Anthony R. Riccio. "When someone is dealing with an arrest, an arraignment date, or a call from the police, they should not have to guess where to find accurate information. Our updated online presence is about clarity and access so that clients can connect with a lawyer and understand the next steps."Focus on Criminal Defense in MassachusettsRiccio Law continues to focus on representing individuals in OUI/DUI , drug offenses, gun/firearm offenses, federal offenses, and violent crimes in federal court and both District and Superior Courts. The firm also added expanded content for medical, dental, & nursing license defense services . The firm serves clients across Massachusetts and appears in courts across the Commonwealth when a client's case requires it. By keeping the website structure familiar while updating the domain, the firm ensures that existing clients and returning visitors can still locate the same practice-area content, contact options, and educational resources.The firm also plans to continue publishing practical content related to Massachusetts criminal law, including posts on arraignments, plea negotiations, OUI issues, and what to expect in local courts. This educational approach is consistent with the firm's client-focused philosophy: provide clear, accurate information and explain legal options."Good criminal defense starts with information," Riccio added. "If someone can quickly find the firm, reach us, and understand what the process looks like, we've already reduced some of the stress that comes with being charged in Massachusetts."About Riccio Law, LLCRiccio Law, LLC is a Massachusetts-based criminal defense law firm led by Attorney Anthony R. Riccio, a former prosecutor with extensive courtroom experience. For more information, visit https://anthonyriccio.com/ Address: Riccio Law, LLC, 1147 Hancock Street, Suite 212, Quincy, MA 02169Attorney Advertising. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past case results do not guarantee similar outcomes. Each case is evaluated on its own facts and circumstances.

