Gummy Vitamins Market Set to Reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 10.5%

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global gummy vitamins market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and enjoyable dietary supplements. According to DataM Intelligence, the market size reached USD 67.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 16.2 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. United States - Latest Developments:✅ Sept 23, 2025: DaVinciLaboratories introduced its first-ever ADK Gummy Multivitamin, targeting health-conscious consumers seeking vitamin A, D, and K in a convenient gummy form.✅ July 23, 2025: Bayer's One A Daylaunched a new Kids Multi Gummies line, offering 9 essential vitamins and minerals in natural fruit flavors like orange, raspberry, and cherry.✅ May 9, 2025: Pharmavite established a new facility in Ohio dedicated to manufacturing gummy supplements, aiming to meet the growing consumer demand for this delivery format.✅ July 29, 2025: Healthy Extracts acquired Precision-Dosed Nutraceuticals, enhancing its portfolio with precision-dosed gummy supplements and expanding its market reach.✅ August 13, 2025: Vitanergy Health US Inc. launched three new dietary supplement gummies, now available on platforms like Amazon and Walmart Marketplace.Japan - Latest Developments:✅ April 4, 2025: MUJI introduced four new "Care for Your Skin" gummies, expanding its health and wellness product line with skin-focused supplements.✅ April 2025: Huons N launched nine products in Japan, including four premium vitamin gummies, marking its entry into the Japanese market.✅ April 2025: IFF Pharma Solutions showcased plant-based dietary supplement ingredients, including gummies, at Vitafoods Europe 2025, highlighting trends in sustainable wellness.South Korea - Latest Developments:✅ September 24, 2025: Coupang facilitated Lemme's expansion into South Korea, introducing U.S.-based wellness brand Lemme's gummy supplements to a new market.✅ February 20, 2025: Kerry Group launched its 2025 Supplement Taste Charts, emphasizing the industry's shift towards flavor-forward formats like gummies in South Korea.Europe - Latest Developments:✅ May 20-22, 2025: TopGum launched its first liquid honey-based gummy supplements at Vitafoods Europe, alongside new omega-3 gummies, showcasing innovation in gummy supplement formats.✅ April 22, 2025: IFF Pharma Solutions presented plant-based dietary supplement ingredients, including gummies, at Vitafoods Europe 2025, highlighting trends in sustainable wellness.✅ March 20, 2025: The European nutraceutical industry experienced transformative growth, driven by innovation in hydration solutions and extra-strength gummies, marking a significant trend in 2025.✅ July 2025: TopGum expanded into North America through a strategic acquisition, strengthening its position as a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) in the gummy supplement industry. Market Overview:Gummy vitamins are chewable supplements that offer a convenient and enjoyable way to incorporate essential nutrients into daily routines. These supplements include single vitamins such as Biotin, Omega-3 & DHA, Vitamin C, CoQ10, Vitamin D, Melatonin, and high-fiber formulas, as well as multivitamins. The gummy format appeals to both adults and children, making it a preferred choice for supplement consumption.The market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness about health and wellness, rising demand for convenient and enjoyable dietary supplements, and the availability of a wide range of products and flavors. Major players in the market are constantly innovating and expanding their product portfolios to cater to changing consumer preferences. Major players in the market are constantly innovating and expanding their product portfolios to cater to changing consumer preferences.Market DynamicsDrivers:• Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements: The increasing demand for dietary supplements and the growing awareness of the importance of micronutrients for overall health and wellness are critical drivers of the gummy vitamins market. Statistical data highlights that a significant proportion, around 60%, of adults in developed countries regularly incorporate dietary supplements into their routines.• Appeal of Gummy Format: Gummy vitamins have gained traction, representing approximately 25% of the market share. The appeal of gummy vitamins lies in their enjoyable taste and easy consumption, making them a preferred choice for individuals, including children, who may struggle with swallowing pills. Additionally, the bioavailability of nutrients in gummy vitamins further contributes to the growth of the gummy vitamins market share.Restraints:• Complex Manufacturing Process: One key restraint of the gummy vitamins market is the complexity of the gummy manufacturing process, which can impact production efficiency and increase costs. Nearly 40% of gummy vitamins manufacturers face challenges maintaining consistent quality and dosage accuracy during manufacturing. Market Segmentation• By Product: The market is segmented into single vitamins (such as Biotin, Omega-3 & DHA, Vitamin C, CoQ10, Vitamin D, Melatonin, high-fiber formulas) and multivitamins.• By Age Group: The market caters to both children and adults, with products formulated to meet the specific nutritional needs of each group.• By Region: The market is analyzed across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.Regional Insights• North America: North America holds the largest market share, driven by high consumer awareness, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a wide range of product offerings.• Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to increasing health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for dietary supplements.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the gummy vitamins market include:• Church & Dwight Co. Inc.• Nature's Bounty Co.• Nutramarks Inc.• Olly Public Benefit Corporation• Pfizer Inc.• Hero Nutritionals LLC• SmartyPants Vitamins• Bayer AG• Zanon Vitamec• Bettera Brands LLCThese companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks to strengthen their market position.ConclusionThe gummy vitamins market is poised for substantial growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and enjoyable dietary supplements. With a projected CAGR of 10.5% from 2024 to 2031, the market offers significant opportunities for companies to capitalize on the rising health consciousness and preference for gummy supplements.

