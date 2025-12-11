Gutenberg Transforms into the World’s First Global AI-Powered Marketing Agency

Gutenberg Logo Amardeep Singh, CoFounder & President, Gutenberg Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO, CambrianEdge.ai

Announces Partnership with CambrianEdge.ai to harness broader industry shift toward human-led automation and data-driven creativity .

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gutenberg , the award-winning AI-powered marketing agency , today announced a strategic partnership with CambrianEdge.ai , the world’s first human-led, AI-native marketing platform, marking a major milestone in its enterprise-wide AI transformation.This collaboration caps a two-year evolution that has reshaped Gutenberg’s two-decade-old organization into a fully AI-powered pod-based agency model; an effort driven by Amardeep Singh, Co-Founder and President of Gutenberg and his leadership team, who anticipated what many marketing leaders are confronting today: teams overwhelmed by manual processes while clients expect faster execution, sharper insights with measurable returns on marketing spends."We worked closely with CambrianEdge.ai in their beta phase so they could help us redesign how an AI-powered agency could rethink its operational side from the ground up on a native-AI platform.” Singh said. “We didn't want to bolt AI onto existing processes”The partnership arrives at a critical industry inflection point. Gartner’s CMO Survey reports that 65% of CMOs expect AI to dramatically reshape their roles within two years, while 71% face flat or declining budgets. Yet adoption remains uneven: while 72% of organizations use AI in at least one function, only 6% report scaled, measurable impact, according to McKinsey.The Great RetrainingGutenberg’s transformation began with a stark realization: tools alone do not create transformation, but people and culture do. Over 24 months, all 100+ employees across the US, UK, Germany, India, Singapore, and others underwent intensive AI literacy training, covering everything from prompt engineering and creative automation to data interpretation and campaign optimization.“This is the most significant operational shift I’ve seen in my 30-year career. Our initial experience with LLMs had our global teams working in silos, until CambrianEdge.ai brought synergy, creative collaboration and outcome driven results.” said Arnold Miller, SVP, Americas at Gutenberg and a 35-time Emmy Award winner. “We’ve reshaped how our teams research, collaborate, create, and amplify, while ensuring strategic judgment stays firmly with humans.”Starting January 2026, Gutenberg will roll out a suite of actionable AI resources. These would include its Consulting offerings on operationalizing marketing workflows, Service-led frameworks for AI video and SEO/GEO, and executive briefings tailored for enterprise needs. Marketing leaders can book strategy sessions with AI transformation experts on Gutenberg's website.Pods Replace HierarchiesTraditional agency structures proved incompatible with AI-powered workflows. Gutenberg reorganized into cross-functional “pods” that unite strategy, creative, media, forward deployed engineers (FDE) and analytics inside a single AI-assisted operating model powered by CambrianEdge.ai.CambrianEdge.ai integrates team collaboration, strategy development, content creation, video, SEO/AEO optimization, media planning, social activation, and performance analytics into unified workflows, enabling teams to move from concept to execution without friction.We’re eliminating the silos that create drag – adding a new layer of FDE to understand AI workflows for automation and processes,” Amardeep Singh said. “When strategists, creatives, analysts and FDEs work in one AI-powered environment, execution velocity accelerates dramatically.”Industry Under PressureMarketing leaders are under unprecedented strain. Gartner reports, 63% of CMOs cite stagnant budgets and resource constraints as their top challenge, even as they are increasingly held responsible for commercial outcomes without additional support.“The traditional agency economics continues to erode, while AI-native platforms create new operating possibilities. The question isn’t whether AI will transform marketing, it’s whether organizations can transform themselves fast enough,” said Harjiv Singh, Founder & CEO of CambrianEdge.ai. “We built CambrianEdge.ai as an AI-native platform specifically for real-world marketing workflows, with governance and human oversight at its core. Gutenberg became a live blueprint for what that transformation for agency economics looks like at enterprise scale.”With 81% of CMOs concerned about AI’s legal and reputational risks to their brand according to PwC, human-in-the-loop governance has become central to the partnership’s design.Blueprint for ChangeGutenberg is now applying its transformation playbook internally as well as through enterprise advisory and implementation engagements for clients navigating similar shifts.“What we learned is that AI transformation is not as simple as a subscription to Gemini, ChatGPT, or any other LLM tool,” Amardeep Singh reflected. “It’s the combination of human judgment, creativity, quality, governance, people, process and culture transformation. This is only possible with CambrianEdge.ai.”About Gutenberg:Gutenberg is a global, award-winning AI-powered marketing firm headquartered in New York, with a presence across seven countries. With over two decades of brand-building expertise, Gutenberg combines human creativity with AI workflows to architect marketing ecosystems that deliver business success. As a Great Place to Work certified and an AI-powered agency, Gutenberg delivers cutting-edge strategies across Public Relations, Content Strategy, social media, and Digital Marketing - driving scalable impact, creative consistency, and lasting brand value. Learn more at www.thegutenberg.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.About CambrianEdge.ai:CambrianEdge.ai is the first human-led, AI-native marketing platform built by marketers, for marketers. Developed by a team with over 300 years of combined expertise across marketing and technology, the platform unifies content creation, distribution, market research, and analytics into one streamlined solution. Its human-in-the-loop design ensures AI handles operational complexity while marketers maintain creative control and strategic direction. Learn more at www.cambrianedge.ai and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.Media Contact:US: Keeret Singh Heer | +1 917-940-3294 | keeret@thegutenberg.comEurope: Suvarna K Venugopal | +4917657669779 | suvarna@thegutenberg.comSingapore: Meghana Bhuma | meghana.b@thegutenberg.comIndia: Sheetal Rao | +91 88796 96455 | sheetal@thegutenberg.com

