PALLADIO INDUSTRIES, INC ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF MAJOR CAPACITY EXPANSION IN TEXAS

Palladio Industries Industrial Plant in Temple Texas

New production line brings Palladio’s total installed capacity for polyacrylamides to approximately 270,000 tons/y positioning among the largest Producers USA

Palladio Industries is a global leader in water-soluble polymers, providing advanced solutions for high-water-intensity applications.We stand out for our fully integrated production process.” — Lisa Toniolo

TEMPLE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladio Industries, Inc. announces the successful completion of a major expansion project at its Temple, Texas facility, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and investment in U.S. manufacturing.The new production line brings Palladio’s total installed capacity for polyacrylamides to approximately 270,000 metric tons per year, positioning the company among the largest and most advanced producers in North America.This achievement builds on a series of strategic investments made over the past two years to strengthen Palladio’s supply chain resilience, production flexibility, and long-term reliability for customers across key industrial and energy sectors.“Palladio remains deeply committed to supporting our partners with reliable, high-quality polymer solutions produced in the United States,” said Lisa Toniolo, CEO of Palladio Industries, Inc.“This expansion represents not just additional capacity, but a renewed commitment to innovation, sustainability, and leadership in the water-soluble polymers market.”Columbia Holding, Palladio’s parent company, welcomed the milestone as a core step in its broader global strategy.“Columbia’s Board of Directors views this expansion as a testament to the group’s long-term vision, combining technology, integration, and sustainability to set new standards for performance and partnership,” said Roberto Toniolo, President of Columbia Holding.About Palladio IndustriesPalladio Industries is a leading U.S. manufacturer of water-soluble polymers serving water-intensive and specialty applications. The company is fully back-integrated and among the world’s largest producers of bio-acrylamide monomer, produced using Columbia Bio-Tech’s proprietary non-GMO biocatalyst technology.

Corporate Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.