USMPO announces collaboration with MoveSafe MoveSafe Algorithm

USMPO and MoveSafe collaborate to offer free booking software for movers. Boosting pricing accuracy and preventing bait & switch estimates.

By combining USMPO’s verified safety data and MoveSafe’s innovative technology, we’re empowering movers to operate more transparently — and consumers to make informed, confident choices.” — Segah Yildirim

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Moving Protection Organization (USMPO), a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing moving fraud and promoting transparency across the relocation industry, has officially announced a groundbreaking collaboration with MoveSafe, a technology-driven B2B platform built to optimize and safeguard the online moving process utilizing data.

Through this collaboration, US and MoveSafe are redefining pricing accuracy, consumer protection, and digital accountability in the moving industry. The initiative ensures carriers stand by their published tariffs while giving shippers the power to generate real-time quotes and complete bookings online. As the home services category moves toward agentic AI and automated operations, the partnership delivers a free, all-in-one booking solution built to enhance pricing accuracy, strengthen consumer protection, and drive operational excellence nationwide.

Empowering Movers Through Technology & Data Integrity

The new MoveSafe booking software, provided free of charge to all USMPO-verified carriers, includes a customizable lead form, pricing calculator, quote generator, and online payment system — all seamlessly integrated into one platform. Movers can easily upload their pricing structure and service areas, personalize their booking interface to match their branding, and instantly convert their websites into a professional online booking hub discoverable by leading LLM's like Chat GPT.

But there’s more to the partnership than convenience. This collaboration ensures that movers work directly with the USMPO to verify and maintain accurate, data-backed pricing, helping eliminate the industry’s long-standing issue of rogue movers, scams, and bait-and-switch estimates that have plagued consumers for years.

Introducing the Accountability Feedback Loop: Transparency in Action

Each mover participating in the MoveSafe initiative contributes to an ongoing Accountability Feedback Loop — a live data-sharing system with the USMPO where carriers’ performance metrics and customer feedback are automatically recorded and analyzed.

This transparency framework helps USMPO and MoveSafe continuously improve the integrity of the moving ecosystem, offering consumers a fact-based way to identify safe, trustworthy, and fairly priced carriers. It’s another resource leveraging real-world data to prevent moving fraud and protect both movers and consumers alike.

“This collaboration represents a major leap forward for moving industry accountability,” said Segah Yildirim, founder of the USMPO. “By combining USMPO’s verified safety data and MoveSafe’s innovative technology, we’re empowering movers to operate more transparently — and consumers to make informed, confident choices.”

Segah Yildirim added, “Our mission has always been to simplify moving while protecting the customer experience. Working with USMPO allows us to offer a smarter system that rewards honest movers and eliminates fraudulent behavior from the equation.”

About the U.S. Moving Protection Organization (USMPO)

The U.S. Moving Protection Organization (USMPO) is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to protecting consumers from moving fraud and promoting transparency across the moving industry. USMPO maintains a nationwide database of DOT-licensed, FMCSA-compliant carriers, ranked by safety records, verified credentials, published rates, and consumer complaint data.

By offering independent, fact-based resources, USMPO empowers consumers to make informed decisions, avoid scams, and hold movers accountable to fair pricing and safe practices. The USMPO is not a moving company or broker, and it does not arrange moving services for any fee or compensation.

About MoveSafe

MoveSafe is a technology-driven platform designed to create a safer, more efficient moving experience for both movers and customers. By combining digital booking tools, real-time pricing systems, and verified data sources, MoveSafe empowers moving companies to stay relevant for the shift to Ai backed bookings, digitize their legacy systems, and modernizes the moving process for consumers. MoveSafe’s partnership with the USMPO ensures that all data used in its algorithms is accurate, verifiable, and consumer-protective.

A Shared Mission: Data + Technology = Consumer Protection

Through this collaboration, the USMPO and MoveSafe are setting a new national standard for integrity in the moving industry — where every quote is accurate, every mover is verified, and every customer is protected.

For verified carriers, participation means not only joining a safer network but also gaining access to cutting-edge tools that supercharge their business, streamline operations, and build consumer trust.

For more information or to join the MOVE-SAFE initiative, visit:

🔗 https://www.usmpo.org

🔗 https://www.movesafe.io

Contact:

Segah Yildirim

Founder

U.S. Moving Protection Organization (USMPO)

support@usmpo.org

