Cement And Concrete Products Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Cement And Concrete Products Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for cement and concrete products has been showing steady growth in the past few years. The projections indicate an escalation from $386.91 billion in 2024 to $402.87 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. The significant growth noted in the historic period could be due to factors such as a boom in construction, industrialization and economic development, an increase in population, investments in infrastructure, and regulatory standards.

The market for cement and concrete products is anticipated to experience a consistent expansion over the coming years. The market value is projected to reach $483.62 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. The growth projected within this period is a result of factors including sustainable building methods, initiatives for creating smart cities, material innovation, resilient infrastructure, and challenges associated with population density. The anticipated trends in the period of prediction encompass digitalization within the construction industry, technological progress in construction, utilization and capture of carbon, substitute binders and materials, advancements in concrete technologies, and smart construction coupled with digitalization.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cement And Concrete Products Market?

Global governments have initiated several mechanisms to offer funds and lesser-known subsidies aimed at ensuring affordable housing, particularly for families with low income. This action has significantly stimulated the demand for cement and concrete due to increased housing investments. These forms of financial aid have facilitated loan acquisitions at nominal interest rates for the purchase of new homes. A prime example of this trend is evident in September 2024; based on the CAP 20 articles issued by the U.S.-based public policy research institution and advocacy organization, the Center for American Progress, which reports a yearly expenditure of approximately $13.5 billion by the U.S. Treasury Department on the LIHTC program. Furthermore, $3.2 billion in grant money has been disbursed to PHAs for public housing repairs and refurbishment by HUD's Public Housing Capital Fund. Consequently, governmental interventions for the provision of financial backing and subsidiaries are propelling the market for cement and concrete products forward.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cement And Concrete Products Market?

Major players in the Cement And Concrete Products include:

• CRH plc

• Titan Cement Group International

• China National Building Material Group Co.Ltd.

• LafargeHolcim Ltd.

• Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

• Siam Cement Public Company Limited

• Cemex SAB de CV

• Grasim Industries Limited

• UltraTech Cement Limited

• Taiheiyo Cement Corporation.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cement And Concrete Products Market?

Cement production facilities are progressively adopting digital technologies like the internet of things (IoT) to enhance their operational efficiencies. The IoT forms a network of interconnected physical devices communicating over the internet, contributing to remote supervision and predictive maintenance of cement facilities. Remote supervision facilitates the large vehicles' management in the quarries by reporting crucial metrics such as fuel consumption per ton and operational hours. IoT can also be utilized for foreseeing potential breakdowns and maintenance requirements. In cement facilities, predictive upkeep boosts the reliability of substantial cement machinery such as grinding mills and kilns. Other IoT applications within the cement sector comprise tracking and gauging the concrete mixture's durability, compliance reporting to international norms, and interconnected logistics to bolster quarry output. Zoom link, a manufacturer specializing in ready-mix concrete production apparatus, is energetically trialling data-centric metrics to optimize quarry vehicles' operation.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cement And Concrete Products Market Growth

The cement and concrete products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, And Block, Other Concrete Products

2) By Product: Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Other Products (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)

3) By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Cement: Portland Cement, Blended Cement, White Cement, Specialty Cement

2) By Ready-Mix Concrete: Standard Ready-Mix Concrete, High-Strength Ready-Mix Concrete, Lightweight Ready-Mix Concrete, Self-Consolidating Concrete

3) By Concrete Pipe: Reinforced Concrete Pipe (RCP), Non-Reinforced Concrete Pipe, Precast Concrete Pipe

4) By Brick And Block: Clay Bricks, Concrete Blocks, AAC (Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) Blocks

5) By Other Concrete Products: Precast Concrete Products, Decorative Concrete Products, Concrete Pavers, Concrete Sleepers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cement And Concrete Products Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Cement and Concrete Products market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with the greatest market size. Following closely was Western Europe as the second most sizeable region. The market report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

