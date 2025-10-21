Comprehensive Report on the Highway Maintenance Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Highway Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Highway Maintenance Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the highway maintenance market has seen robust growth. The market, with a size of $7.76 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $8.19 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. Several factors drive this growth, including the deterioration of existing infrastructure, an increase in vehicle traffic, stringent government regulations, stricter safety standards, commonplace road wear, funds from infrastructure development initiatives, and technological innovations in the road construction and maintenance sector.

The market size for highway maintenance is projected to expand significantly over the coming years, rising to a value of $10.3 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This projected growth over the forecast period is due to several factors, including the growing number of highway accidents, expansion of road systems and urbanization, a greater emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly materials, improvements in predictive maintenance technologies, increasing demand for intelligent infrastructure, heightened governmental funding, and partnerships between the public and private sectors. Key trend shifts anticipated throughout the forecast period encompass the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for anticipatory maintenance, implementing smart sensors and Internet of Things for immediate monitoring, a focus on sustainability and recycled materials, the utilization of automated and drone-based inspection approaches, and the creation of progressive road surface materials.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Highway Maintenance Market?

The surge in road accident fatalities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the highway maintenance market. The escalation of such fatalities is often linked to factors like heightened traffic density, inattentive driving, over-speeding, and insufficient road safety precautions. By ensuring superior road conditions and addressing threats like potholes and fissures, highway maintenance can curtail the increasing road accident fatalities and enhance the comprehensive road safety infrastructure. For example, in October 2022, as per Govt. Wales, the governing body of the Welsh administration within the United Kingdom, the number of road casualties reported by Welsh police forces in 2022 was 4,447(r), reflecting a 2% rise compared to 2021. Hence, the surge in road accident fatalities is bolstering the expansion of the highway maintenance market.

Which Players Dominate The Highway Maintenance Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Highway Maintenance include:

• Vinci SA

• Colas Group

• Skanska AB

• Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

• AECOM

• WSP Global Inc.

• Ferrovial SA

• Balfour Beatty plc

• Stantec Inc.

• Kier Group plc

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Highway Maintenance Market?

Prominent businesses in the highway maintenance sector are turning their attention to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to anticipate maintenance needs, such as AI for the detection of anomalies in road surfaces, in order to enhance the immediate identification of potholes and elevate road safety. AI for road surface anomaly detection employs AI algorithms to spot and examine inconsistencies in road surfaces, like potholes and cracks, using camera images. For example, in September 2023, Toshiba Corporation, an electronics company based in Japan, and Toshiba Digital Solutions, a commercial services company also based in Japan, unveiled a novel AI technology for detecting irregularities in road surfaces, particularly focusing on expressway potholes. This AI uses the concept of weakly supervised learning to simplify the training process significantly, resulting in highly accurate, real-time detection with fewer instances of false positives. This innovation allows for immediate detection and accurate positioning of anomalies, enabling prompt maintenance and elevating road safety. These findings have been corroborated through collaborative experiments with Nexco Central, suggesting that enhancing road safety and maintenance efficiency by automating and refining the process of detecting vital road surface problems is attainable.

Global Highway Maintenance Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The highway maintenancemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Road Surface Repair and Resurfacing, Signage And Markings, Drainage Maintenance, Other Services

2) By Contract Type: Outsourced Maintenance Contracts, In-House Maintenance Teams

3) By Highway Type: National Highway, State Highway, County Highway

Subsegments:

1) By Road Surface Repair And Resurfacing: Asphalt Patching And Resurfacing, Concrete Repair And Resurfacing, Surface Treatment

2)By Signage And Markings: Road Sign Installation And Maintenance, Pavement Marking Services, Reflective Signage Installation

3) By Drainage Maintenance: Drain Cleaning And Maintenance, Ditch And Culvert Maintenance, Stormwater Management Services

4) By Other Services: Vegetation Control, Snow And Ice Removal, Roadway Lighting Maintenance, Safety Inspections And Audits

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Highway Maintenance Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the highway maintenance market, with Europe anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the projected timeline. The report on the highway maintenance market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

