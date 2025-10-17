Food Cans Market Set to Reach $73.66 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Food Cans Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for food cans has slightly expanded. Its growth is predicted to reach from $64.51 billion in 2024 to $65.16 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.0%. The past growth can be credited to factors such as rising demand for organic foods, initiatives for food security, reduced interest rates, and a surge in pet ownership by Gen Z and Gen Y adults.

Anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, the food cans market is projected to surge to $73.66 billion by 2029 with a 3.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth in the impending period is fueled by factors such as the swelling millennial demography, ongoing advancements in technology, heightened understanding of canned food's nutritional value, and the expanding presence of organized retail. Prevailing trends for the predicted period encompass the use of aluminum cans for environmental preservation, the preference for BPA-free cans to circumvent health hazards linked to BPA products, investments in high-pressure pasteurization machinery, and funding for ingenious products promoting improved and premium offerings.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Food Cans Market?

The escalation in structured retail penetration is forecasted to significantly influence the food cans market. The surge in disposable income, the shift in consumer preferences and demographic profiles, along with increased investments, are propelling growth within the structured retail sector. Additionally, amplified internet penetration and operations of more global retailers across various nations and regions are bringing a positive effect on the organized retail sector, expanding the accessibility of different canned food products to global consumers. For example, as per digitalcommerce360, a US-based retail and B2B ecommerce research and media, in 2023 the US ecommerce accounted for 22.0% of the total retail sales, demonstrating an increase from 21.2% in 2022. The total retail sales escalated to approximately $5.088 trillion in 2023 from about $4.904 trillion in 2022 (3.8%). Therefore, the upswing in organized retail penetration stimulates the food cans market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Food Cans Market?

Major players in the Food Cans include:

• Crown Holdings, Inc

• Ball Corporation

• Ardagh Group S.A

• Can-Pack S.A

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

• CPMC Holdings Limited

• Visy Industries

• Jn Pack Ltd

• Metal Container Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Food Cans Industry?

The food cans market is being revolutionized by recyclable aluminum cans. To consolidate their standing, companies in this sector are increasingly adopting these environmentally-friendly option. A case in point is Suntory Holdings Limited, a Japanese brewing and distilling firm, which in September 2022 released a fully recycled aluminum can. This product curbs greenhouse gas emissions and mitigates environmental pollution. The distinct demands of maintaining the quality of the wine during filling, transportation, and storage are met by the ingenious design of this can.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Food Cans Market

The food cans market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Aluminum Cans, Steel Or Tin Cans

2) By Product: 2-Piece Cans, 3-Piece Cans

3) By End Use: Meat, Poultry And Seafood, Pet Food, Bakery And Confectionery, Sauces, Jams And Pickles, Fruits And Vegetables, Tea And Coffee, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum Cans: Standard Aluminum Food Cans, Easy-Open Aluminum Cans

2) By Steel Or Tin Cans: Tin-Plated Steel Cans, Enameled Steel Cans

Global Food Cans Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the food cans market. However, the fastest expansion during the forecast period is anticipated to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report provides an overview of the market performance in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

