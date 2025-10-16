Work complete on Stuart Highway outback flood repairs

Release date: 16/10/25

Flood recovery works have been completed on the Stuart Highway, near Glendambo in the state’s far north.

In January 2022, intense rainfall and subsequent flooding caused extensive damage to sections of the highway, significantly disrupting the transport of essential supplies and services.

The works covered a 1.5-kilometre stretch of the highway immediately north of Glendambo, and included pavement rehabilitation and sealing works, excavation and upgrades to culverts, and shoulder and batter protection works.

The $13 million project forms part of the Australian and South Australian governments’ $75 million (80:20) Flood Recovery Targeted Investment to Improve National Supply Chain Resilience program, delivered over four years.

Key improvements delivered through the project include:

raising the road surface to reduce the likelihood of flooding and road closures,

increasing the number of drainage structures, and

strengthening road pavements and shoulders to help prevent washouts during future flood events.

The Stuart Highway is the primary road link between South Australia and the Northern Territory, connecting Port Augusta to Darwin. The South Australian section of the highway runs for almost 1000 kilometres from Port Augusta to the Northern Territory border.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has a proven history investing in regional roads.

The value of major projects announced in regional areas since 2022-23 is approximately $2.7 billion, which represents 70 per cent of the total statewide transport investment, excluding the non-stop South Road.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The Stuart Highway is one of the nation’s most important freight routes, linking Adelaide and Port Augusta with the Northern Territory.

Strengthening this corridor supports the economy by keeping freight moving efficiently and reducing costly delays.

Regional communities rely on safe and reliable road links.

These works provide certainty for people living and working in the far north, knowing that vital connections can remain open.

By investing in stronger, more resilient infrastructure, we’re helping to ensure communities and industries can continue to receive essential goods and services, even in the face of extreme weather.