Aerospace Materials Market to Reach USD $54.71 Billion by 2029 at 8.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Aerospace Materials Market In 2025?

The market size of aerospace materials has experienced robust growth in the past few years. From $36.53 billion in 2024, it is projected to increase to $39.52 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors such as the impressive economic expansion in upcoming markets, the spike in the need for air transportation, and the rising defense budget have contributed to this historic development.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the horizon for the aerospace materials industry in the coming years. The market is projected to escalate to $54.71 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. Factors contributing to this acceleration during the projection period include the amplified utilization of lightweight materials, escalating governmental support, growth in commercial aircraft deliveries, and swift urbanization. Dominant trends predicted for the forecast period comprise ingenious products concentrating on structural film adhesives, attention on advanced materials offering enhanced strength and performance, the integration of advanced materials with 3D printing, emphasis on investment in production capacities, and strategic alliances and collaborations amongst market players.

Download a free sample of the aerospace materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5657&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Aerospace Materials Market?

The growth of the aerospace materials market is projected to rise due to the escalating use of lightweight materials. The emphasis on employing lightweight materials underlines the importance of picking the correct aerospace materials for specific uses. These utilized materials in aircraft are required to resist severe environments, including atmospheric forces, extreme temperatures, and UV rays. For instance, Jamco Corporation, a firm based in Japan specializing in aircraft engines and parts, unveiled its Venture Premium Class Seat in March 2023. Designed with sustainability as a priority, the seat also aids in reducing operational expenses for airlines. Jamco's Venture seat, constructed from a significant amount of recycled material, is not only lighter but also easier to install and demands less maintenance overall when compared to the traditional seats. This increase in the use of lightweight materials is thus expected to contribute significantly to the expansion of the aerospace materials market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace Materials Industry?

Major players in the Aerospace Materials include:

• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

• Arconic Corporation

• Constellium SE

• Hexcel Corporation

• Solvay SA

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Du Pont

• Novelis Inc.

• Teijin Ltd.

• Materion Corp

What Are The Top Trends In The Aerospace Materials Industry?

Key aerospace materials manufacturers are placing emphasis on evolving and advancing technology such as RTM (Resin Transfer Molding) resin and fast-cure prepreg. These efforts are aimed at boosting performance, minimizing production time, and enhancing the efficiency of composite structures in aerospace applications. RTM (Resin Transfer Molding) resin and speedy-cure prepreg are sophisticated composite aerospace materials created for the productive fabrication of light, robust components, allowing for faster manufacturing operations while adhering to the industry's strict performance and safety requirements. For example, in June 2023, Hexcel, an American industrial materials firm introduced HexPly M51 prepreg and HiFlow HF610F-2 resin. HexPly M51 Prepreg is a fast-cure prepreg aerospace material, which complements automated techniques like Automated Tape Laying (ATL) and Automated Fiber Placement (AFP). HiFlow HF610F-2 Resin is an RTM (Resin Transfer Molding) resin appropriate for high-volume production of small to medium-sized parts. These innovative products are conceived to throughput higher manufacturing rates in aerospace materials.

What Segments Are Covered In The Aerospace Materials Market Report?

The aerospace materials market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Aluminum Alloys, Steel Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Super Alloys, Composites, Other Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Business and General Aviation, Civil Helicopters, Military, Other Aircraft Types

3) By Application: Interior, Exterior

Subsegments:

1) By Aluminum Alloys: 2xxx Series (Copper Alloys), 5xxx Series (Magnesium Alloys), 7xxx Series (Zinc Alloys)

2) By Steel Alloys: Carbon Steel Alloys, Stainless Steel Alloys, Tool Steel Alloys

3) ByTitanium Alloys: Alpha Alloys, Beta Alloys, Alpha-Beta Alloys

4) By Super Alloys: Nickel-Based Super Alloys, Cobalt-Based Super Alloys, Iron-Based Super Alloys

5) By Composites: Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP), Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers (GFRP), Aramid Fiber Composites

6) By Other Types: Magnesium Alloys, Hybrid Materials, Specialty Alloys

View the full aerospace materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-materials-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aerospace Materials Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the aerospace materials market with projected growth. The market report encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Materials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-composites-global-market-report

Aerospace Fasteners Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-fasteners-global-market-report

Aerospace Foams Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-foams-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.