Lone Star Injury Attorneys Launches “Trip or Treat” Uber Ride Giveaway to Help Prevent Drunk Driving on Halloween

Sugar Land, Texas – Halloween might be about spooky fun and sweet treats, but it’s also one of the most dangerous nights on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), from 2019 to 2023, 198 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween night. Of those, 176 fatalities involved drunk drivers with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher.

The victims included 30 pedestrians and 145 drivers or passengers. Adults ages 21 to 34 made up 54% of those killed in drunk-driving crashes, highlighting the elevated risk for young adults during this holiday.

To help reduce those numbers and keep the community safe, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is offering complimentary Uber vouchers as part of its Trip or Treat Uber Rides initiative. This Halloween campaign encourages partygoers to make smart decisions and avoid drinking and driving.

“Our mission has always been to protect our community, both inside and outside the courtroom,” said founding attorney Allen Lee. “By offering these free Uber rides, we’re taking a proactive step to ensure that everyone gets home safely after a night of fun.”

The Trip or Treat initiative includes free $15 Uber vouchers, available for use between 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. While the offer is open to everyone, priority may be given to applicants from Texas and California.

How to claim your voucher:

To enter, visit the Trip or Treat Uber Rides page and complete the short nomination form with your full name, email, and phone number. Limit one voucher per person.

Vouchers will be distributed via email on Halloween day, and forms must be submitted before midnight on October 30th. For questions or concerns, email us at info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com.

Don’t ghost on this offer—vouchers disappear fast! Plan ahead, celebrate responsibly, and let Lone Star Injury Attorneys help you enjoy a worry-free Halloween.

Based in Sugar Land, Texas, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is committed to advocating for the rights of injured individuals across Texas and California. With millions recovered for clients, the firm combines compassionate representation with aggressive legal strategy. Learn more about their decades of combined experience in personal injury law and community safety outreach.

Lone Star Injury Attorneys

12808 West Airport Blvd Suite 255F Sugar Land, TX 77478

(832) 947-5096

info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com

https://lonestarinjuryattorneys.com/

