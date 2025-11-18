CodeSpell Launches Gen-AI SDLC Platform for Software Engineering Teams

End-to-End Gen-AI SDLC platform that accelerates enterprise software delivery from requirements to deployment while abstracting prompt engineering.

Our vision with CodeSpell is to make AI a native part of software engineering and to embed intelligence across the SDLC to help teams build faster and smarter.” — Kannan Arumugam, Product Head at CodeSpell

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeSpell recently announced the launch of its Gen-AI SDLC platform, designed to help engineering teams accelerate software delivery from requirements through deployment. The platform integrates capabilities like design-to-code generation, real-time code assistance, automated testing, and simplified infrastructure setup to deliver speed, consistency, and scalability across engineering organizations.Empowering Software Engineering Teams of All Sizes:CodeSpell is built to support engineering teams at every scale, from agile startups to large enterprises. Its Gen-AI powered automation streamlines setup, coding, testing, and deployment, enabling faster delivery without compromising quality. By reducing repetitive tasks and abstracting away prompt engineering, CodeSpell allows developers to stay focused on innovation and core business logic instead of manual execution and integration overhead.Legacy Modernization and Seamless SDLC Automation:“Whether it's modern architectures or legacy systems, valuable business logic often gets buried in complexity,” said Abishek Shankar, Business Leader at CodeSpell. “With CodeSpell, we help engineering teams extract, accelerate, and scale their software projects using AI, no matter where they start.”This platform integrates directly with popular IDEs like VS Code, IntelliJ and Eclipse, offering context-aware code suggestions, automated IaC templates, and CI/CD integrations. With built-in support for AWS and Azure, CodeSpell also ensures reliable cloud provisioning and consistency across environments.“We designed CodeSpell to be an end-to-end Gen-AI SDLC platform that helps teams move from requirements to deployment while eliminating the need for prompt engineering,” added Abishek. “It empowers teams to tackle each phase of the SDLC with precision and minimal friction.”What’s Coming Next:“At CodeSpell, we’re also working on a reverse-engineering automation feature that turns product inputs into structured technical specs, and a test automation feature that generates test cases from code and feature changes, both currently in advanced development,” said Kannan. “With CodeSpell, engineering teams can build faster, scale with confidence, and uphold engineering excellence across every stage of development.”

CodeSpell: End-to-End Gen-AI SDLC Platform for Enterprise-Scale Development

