Pet Herbal Supplements Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Pet Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pet Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Pet Herbal Supplements Market In 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the pet herbal supplements market in the recent past. The industry size is anticipated to increase from $1.12 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the rising consciousness about pet health, treating pets like humans, advice from veterinarians, supportive regulations and a customer inclination towards organic products.

In the coming years, the market size of pet herbal supplements is foreseen to experience a swift expansion. The market is projected to swell to $2.06 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This growth during the projected period is likely due to the ongoing increase in pet adoption, the rising age of pets, the boom in e-commerce, individualized nutrition, and eco-sustainability. The forecast period is expected to see key trends like sophisticated extraction methods, the use of nanotechnology, digital health tracking, the application of AI in formula optimization, and custom-made supplements.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Pet Herbal Supplements Market?

The pet herbal supplements market's growth is anticipated to be fuelled by escalating pet spending. Pet spending encompasses expenses for pet necessities such as pet food, medicaments, pet supplies, veterinarian healthcare, the acquisition of live animals, and ancillary services. The growth in pet spending can be attributed to the humanization of pets, which leads to an influx in the consumption of premium services and products, as well as high-priced medical treatments resulting from advancements in pet healthcare. The elevating pet spending is positively impacting the pet herbal supplements market, with more pet owners opting for wholesome, natural health products to ensure the health and longevity of their pets. For example, a report published by the American Pet Products Association, Inc., a not-for-profit industry body based in the United States, stated that pet industry spending in the U.S. escalated to $147.0 billion in 2023, an increase from $136.8 billion in the previous year. As such, the upward trend in pet spending is propelling the growth of the pet herbal supplements market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pet Herbal Supplements Industry?

Major players in the Pet Herbal Supplements include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG

• Zoetis Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Virbac

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

• Vetoquinol

• Nutramax Laboratories

• Nulo Pet Food

• Ceva Animal Health

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Pet Herbal Supplements Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the pet herbal supplements market are striving to introduce unique products like dog supplements, to better cater to their customers and gain a competitive upper hand. A dog supplement is either an over-the-counter or prescribed preparation offering additional vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids, and herbs to deal with typical health problems in dogs, such as skin conditions, joint issues, and general health. For example, in July 2023, US-based pet nutrition leader Badlands Ranch introduced Super20, a superfood powder for dogs intended to enhance their overall health. This comprehensive supplement boasts natural ingredients like mushrooms, milk thistle, and ashwagandha to enhance energy, mobility, coat health, mood, and digestion. It provides a simple solution to improve the quality of life for cherished pets by managing common issues like joint stiffness, gut health, stress, and immune support.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pet Herbal Supplements Market Report?

The pet herbal supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Multivitamins And Minerals, Cannabidiol Oil (CBD), Proteins And Peptides, Other Products

2) By Dosage Form: Tablets And Capsules, Gummies And Chewable, Powders, Liquids, Other Dosage Forms

3) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Horses, Other Animals

4) By Application: Digestive Support, Immunity Support, Skin And Coat, Calming Or Stress Or Anxiety, Joint Health Support, Kidney Health, Liver Health, Respiratory Health, Other Applications

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Omega 3 Fatty Acids: Fish Oil Supplements, Algal Oil Supplements

2) By Probiotics And Prebiotics: Digestive Health Supplements, Gut Health Probiotic Powders

3) By Multivitamins And Minerals: Daily Multivitamins, Mineral Supplements For Pet Health

4) By Cannabidiol Oil (CBD): CBD Oil For Anxiety And Pain Relief, CBD Treats And Chews

5) By Proteins And Peptides: Protein Powders, Amino Acid Supplements

6) By Other Products: Herbal Extracts, Antioxidant Supplements, Joint Health Supplements

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Pet Herbal Supplements Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the pet herbal supplements market. The period ahead is projected to see the swiftest growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the pet herbal supplements market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

