Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, we've seen a robust expansion of the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market. The market, which was valued at $95.68 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to $104.2 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors that have played a key role in the market's development during the historic period include growing consciousness with respect to pet health, a rising trend of pet ownership, the requirement for enhanced nutrients, increased acceptance of frozen and freeze-dried pet food, familiarity with the nutritional advantages, and the adoption of mixed meats for the production of freeze-dried cubes.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market in the coming years. The market value is projected to reach $144.23 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The imminent growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors. These include the amplified demand for small pets, a global rise in consumer demand, enhancement in overall pet health and immunity, an uptrend in nuclear families, and an increase in pet ownership. The evolution includes the growing adoption of contemporary technology, breakthroughs in eatables, approval of new products, advent of novel cooking methods, and sanctioning processes for introducing new products to the market.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market?

The surge in pet ownership is predicted to boost the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market's expansion. Owning a pet, typically a domesticated creature, implies taking on its care and accountability for companionship, employment, or recreational purposes. Numerous elements, such as societal trends, urbanization, and an uptick in young adults delaying parenthood, contribute to the rise in pet ownership. The myriad benefits of frozen and freeze-dried pet foods include improved nutrition, convenience, and health advantages, making owning a pet easier and more pleasurable. These foods offer a premium-quality diet that bolsters pets’ overall health, leading to a more fulfilling and healthier life. For instance, data from Animal Medicines Australia, a non-government organization located in Australia, showed a significant jump in pet ownership in the country, with pet owners in 2022 surging to 28,730.8, a rise from 39% the previous year. This signifies a 24% elevation, underscoring a potent upward trend in pet adoption and care investment. Therefore, the burgeoning pet ownership fuels the frozen and freeze-dried pet food market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market?

Major players in the Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food include:

• Mars Inc.

• Merrick Pet Care

• Stella & Chewy's LLC

• WellPet

• Ziwi Peak

• Nature's Variety

• L Catterton

• Primal Pet Foods Inc.

• Nutro Co.

• Bravo Pet Foods

What Are The Top Trends In The Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Industry?

In the frozen and freeze-dried pet food sector, key corporations are turning their focus to the creation of novel and innovative products, like top-tier cell-based pet nutrition, as a means of establishing their market dominance. The revolutionary cell-based pet nutrition is the first of its kind to be freeze-dried and high in protein, created specifically to enhance the immunity, digestion, and general wellbeing of cats and dogs. In a specific case from April 2023, CULT Food Science Corp., a food technology firm from Canada, introduced Noochies, their own high-quality cell-based pet nutrition product. The formula includes Bmmune, an innovative animal-free ingredient patented for delivering superior and sustainable proteins with distinctive nutrient content, accompanied by Bflora, a probiotic formulated for optimal pet gastrointestinal health. This particular pet treat stands apart from its counterparts, as it relies on nutritional yeast as its main source of protein, which is highly nutritious, with abundant protein, fiber, and B complex vitamins, and mirrors the amino acid configuration found in meat.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market Segments

The frozen and freeze-dried pet food market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Frozen Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Pet Food

2) By Source: Synthetic, Plant-Based, Animal-Based

3) By Pet Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, Other Pet Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Specialty Pet Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Frozen Pet Food: Raw Frozen Pet Food, Cooked Frozen Pet Food, Frozen Pet Food In Pouches Or Trays, Frozen Pet Food In Bulk Packs

2) By Freeze-Dried Pet Food: Freeze-Dried Raw Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Cooked Pet Food, Freeze-Dried Treats, Freeze-Dried Meal Mixes

Which Regions Are Dominating The Frozen And Freeze-Dried Pet Food Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated as the biggest market for frozen and freeze-dried pet food. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth. The report encompasses the markets of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

