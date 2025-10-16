HIPAA-Compliant SleepScriptMD Offers Sleep Apnea Risk Assessment with Clinical Follow-Up

Telehealth provider offers physician-led insomnia treatment and at-home sleep testing, focusing on safety, convenience, and non-addictive medications.

SHELBYVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepScriptMD, a subsidiary of RefillGenie Inc. and a leading physician-led insomnia clinic, provides comprehensive sleep healthcare through telemedicine for patients seeking safe, non-addictive treatment options. The HIPAA-compliant platform addresses the growing need for accessible sleep solutions in a healthcare landscape where millions of individuals struggle with sleep disorders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately one in three adults in the United States does not get enough sleep on a regular basis. The platform responds to this widespread health concern by offering board-certified physician oversight, at-home sleep testing for sleep apnea risk assessment, and evidence-based treatment plans that exclude controlled substances.

The service operates in more than 40 states and delivers care through two primary models: an AI-assisted, asynchronous platform for streamlined access and virtual telehealth appointments for patients who require or prefer direct practitioner consultation. In most states, patients can complete their entire intake process without scheduling appointments, and prescriptions are typically issued within hours of clinical review.

"We saw a critical need for effective, affordable solutions to improve sleep health—solutions that are safe, non-addictive, and delivered with expertise," said Dr. David Danish, Spokesperson for SleepScriptMD. "Our platform bridges this gap by combining complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care that meets patients where they are."

The platform maintains a strict formulary policy that excludes benzodiazepines and "Z-drugs" to prevent dependency risks. Instead, the medical team prescribes non-controlled, evidence-based medications such as trazodone, clonidine, and hydroxyzine. Each treatment plan receives review and approval from licensed medical practitioners, ensuring patient safety and appropriate prescribing practices.

For patients concerned about potential sleep apnea, the platform offers physician-reviewed at-home sleep testing delivered directly to their residence. This testing option provides clinical follow-up and can help identify underlying sleep disorders that may require specialized treatment beyond insomnia care.

"Super simple process. I didn't have to waste time scheduling a call or explaining my sleep struggles for the hundredth time. Sleeping again, finally," said David L., a patient who completed the asynchronous care pathway.

The platform provides two distinct care pathways based on patient location and clinical needs:

• Asynchronous Care: Available in most states, this model allows patients to complete a secure online intake at their convenience. Licensed providers review submissions and issue prescriptions without requiring scheduled appointments. The first month costs $25, with subsequent months are billed at $42 monthly or $95 for 90-day plans.

• Virtual Appointments: Required in 16 states due to local telehealth regulations or clinical complexity, this option includes 10–20-minute video or phone consultations with licensed providers. Initial visits are priced at $110, with follow-up consultations available at $85 for 5–15-minute sessions.

Brittany, a patient who used the asynchronous model, shared: "I was dreading having to explain my sleep problems again, but thankfully, I didn't have to. Just filled out the form, and they reviewed it, and boom—prescription sent. Honestly, this should be how all medical stuff works. Way easier than going into an office for something like this."

Patients receive access to multiple components within the service:

• Board-certified physician oversight for all treatment plans

• Same-day prescription processing in most states (subject to local telehealth laws)

• Natural supplement recommendations for those preferring non-prescription options.

• At-home sleep apnea testing kits with physician review

• Flexible refill and medication adjustment options

• No insurance requirements or hidden subscription fees

"Honestly, I just needed something that worked, and this delivered. I've been through so many over-the-counter options that didn't do anything, so this was a relief. It took a few days to get set up, but now I sleep like a rock," said Tina, describing her experience with the platform.

The platform was co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly, a family medicine specialist, and Dr. David Danish, who holds dual board certifications in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry. The founders met during post-baccalaureate studies at a premedical program affiliated with Harvard and established the service to address gaps in accessible sleep healthcare.

Their combined medical backgrounds enable the platform to address both the physical and mental health dimensions of sleep disorders. This comprehensive approach supports patients who may have underlying conditions affecting their sleep quality or who require coordination between different aspects of their healthcare.

The service operates with full commitment to patient autonomy, allowing individuals to cancel or pause treatment at any time without contractual obligations. Prescription medications are paid separately at patients' preferred pharmacies, with the platform serving as the clinical care provider rather than a pharmaceutical distributor.

For more information about the sleep health services or to begin an assessment, please visit https://sleepscriptmd.com or call +1 800-737-8385. Additional resources and insights are available on the company's blog at https://sleepscriptmd.com/expert-mental-health-insights.

