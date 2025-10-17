Feed And Animal Nutrition Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Feed And Animal Nutrition Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Feed And Animal Nutrition Market Through 2025?

The market size of feed and animal nutrition has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to surge from $533.73 billion in 2024 to $569.82 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The historic growth can be credited to factors such as the expansion of livestock farming, an increase in meat and dairy consumption, a rise in income levels, particularly in developing nations, enhanced migrations to urban settings, advantageous subsidies, supportive agricultural sector policies, and the worldwide population increment.

The market size for animal feed and nutrition is forecasted to experience significant growth in the coming years. It's projected to expand to $728.99 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the projection period can be credited to increasing consumer consciousness about food safety and animal health, heightened emphasis on sustainable and eco-conscious agricultural practices, expansion in the aquaculture sector, rise in pet ownership and human-like treatment of pets, and improved regulations enforcing food safety standards and animal well-being. Emerging trends in the forecast period encompass utilizing sophisticated data analysis and AI to develop customized feed mixes, utilizing alternative and sustainable feed constituents, inventing feeds with added health advantages like probiotics, prebiotics, and immune-enhancing components, incorporating automation and Internet of Things (IoT) techniques in feed manufacture and supply, and employing genetic research to enhance feed conversion ratios.

Download a free sample of the feed and animal nutrition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15810&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Feed And Animal Nutrition Market?

The heightened demand for meat, dairy, and poultry products is anticipated to impel the upward trend in the feed and animal nutrition sector. The term ""meat, dairy, and poultry products"" encompasses a range of animal-based commodities including beef, pork, chicken, eggs, milk, and cheese. This surge in demand can be attributed to factors such as an escalating global population, shifting eating habits, and a burgeoning demand for foods high in protein. Feed and animal nutrition solutions play a critical role in improving the quality and yield of these animal products, thus supporting sustainable agricultural practices, animal well-being, and essential food safety norms. For instance, in a 2023 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) — a US establishment dedicated to fostering food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development — it is predicted that global meat production is set to increase from 356.9 million metric tons in 2021 to 363.9 million metric tons in 2023, marking a 1.96% rise. The report also anticipates a growth in global bovine meat production from 74.9 million metric tons in 2021 to 76.1 million metric tons in 2023. Furthermore, it predicts that the worldwide poultry meat production will rise from 138.2 million metric tons in 2021 to 142.7 million metric tons in 2023. Global ovine meat production is also expected to hit 16.8 million metric tons in 2023, showing a yearly increase of 1%. As such, the escalating demand for meat, dairy, and poultry products is subsequently propelling growth in the feed and animal nutrition industry.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Feed And Animal Nutrition Market?

Major players in the Feed And Animal Nutrition include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

• Land O'Lakes Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V.

• Nutreco N.V.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Feed And Animal Nutrition Market In The Future?

In a bid to enhance their offerings, primary enterprises in the feed and animal nutrition markets are developing creative products such as in-feed sweetening solutions to increrase feed palatability and stimulate feed intake, particularly during important growth phases. These in-feed sweetening solutions are supplements in animal feed to boost its taste and promote consumption by the livestock and pets. These solutions often comprise either natural or synthetic sweeteners to augment the feed's flavor. As an example, in November 2022, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), a food processing company based in the United States, introduced its product line SUCRAM, an in-feed sweetening solution designed for livestock species. This lineup includes two items SUCRAM M’I Sweet and SUCRAM Specifeek, which are in-feed sweetening solutions specifically targeted to enhance the feed's taste for young animals, particularly weanling pigs. The intent of these sweeteners is to increase feed intake and producer's efficiency while fostering animal health and welfare. These sweeteners devoid of saccharin have been trialed in an in-vitro swine sweet taste receptor model and are designed to stimulate feed intake during the transition from liquid to solid feed. These products could also optimize nutrient absorption, assist in maintaining gut health, and stimulate growth and performance in pigs during this demanding period.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Feed And Animal Nutrition Market

The feed and animal nutrition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Amino Acids, Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fish Oils And Nutrition Lipids, Eubiotics, Carotenoids, Other Product Types

2) By Species: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Pets, Other Species

3) By Administrative Method: Oral, Topical, Injection

4) By Application: Veterinarians, Animal Feed Manufacturers, Households, Farms, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) Amino Acids: Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan

2) Vitamins: Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, B Vitamins

3) Minerals: Macro Minerals (e.g., Calcium, Phosphorus), Micro Minerals (e.g., Zinc, Copper)

4) Enzymes: Protease, Amylase, Phytase, Lipase

5) Fish Oils and Nutrition Lipids: Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Omega-6 Fatty Acids, Marine Fish Oils, Plant-Based Lipids

6) Eubiotics: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Symbiotics

7) Carotenoids: Beta-carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin

8) Other Product Types: Fiber Supplements, Proteins and Hydrolysates, Flavoring Agents, Trace Elements

View the full feed and animal nutrition market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-and-animal-nutrition-global-market-report

Global Feed And Animal Nutrition Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led the feed and animal nutrition market. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Feed And Animal Nutrition Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

cattle feed global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cattle-feed-global-market-report

aquafeed global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aquafeed-global-market-report

feed premix global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/feed-premix-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.