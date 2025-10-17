Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $20.71 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant increase in the market size of animal growth promoters and performance enhancers in the past several years. The market is expected to surge from $15.17 billion in 2024 to $16.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The historical market growth is due to factors such as increased demand for meat, efficiency in feed conversion, and the use of antibiotics in feed.

In the coming years, the market size for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers is anticipated to witness robust growth. By 2029, the market is projected to rise to $20.71 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth predicted for this period is linked to factors like reduction in antibiotics, sustainability in agriculture, nutritional enhancements, and tailored nutrition. The forecast period is set to see key trends such as the use of phytogenic and natural additives, continued reduction in antibiotics, nutritional additions, along with the production of meat free from hormones and steroids.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market?

The increasing need for meat is one significant element contributing to the expansion of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. The role of growth promoters is to encourage animals to gain weight and fat, thereby raising meat output and the cost of the livestock. Around the globe, many people primarily rely on meat as a protein source. As per a research done by FAO, there has been a two-fold increase in meat production over the last three decades. It is anticipated that this pattern of meat production and consumption will persist. It is estimated that by 2050, the worldwide consumption of meat will range from 460 to 570 million tons. This is predicted to mutually benefit and propel the market for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers.

Which Players Dominate The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers include:

• Merck and Co. Inc.

• Cargill Inc.

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Vetoquinol S.A.

• Bupo Animal Health

• Elanco Animal Health Inc.

• Alltech Biotechnology Pvt. Ltd.

• Bayer HealthCare Animal Health Inc.

• Zoetis Inc.

• Bioniche Life Sciences Inc.

Global Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters

2) By Animal Type: Poultry, Swine, Livestock, Aquaculture, Other Animals

3) By Nature of Chemicals: Microbial Products, Prebiotics And Probiotics, Yeast Products, Enzymes/Herbs, Oils And Spices

Subsegments:

1) By Antibiotic Growth Promoters: Tetracyclines, Penicillins, Macrolides, Aminoglycosides

2) By Non-Antibiotic Growth Promoters: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Enzymes, Phytogenics, Hormones

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Animal Growth Promoters And Performance Enhancers Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the market for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers, with Asia-Pacific following as the second largest region. The market report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

