ALISE Systems Launches Privacy-First Senior Safety Monitoring: Technology Detects. ALISE Responds.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, more than 3 million older adults are rushed to the emergency room after a fall — most from their own rooms and often unseen. ALISE Systems is changing that with a quiet, respectful, and privacy-first approach to senior safety Unlike traditional cameras or wearables, ALISE Systems uses advanced, Wi-Fi-free sensors that detect unusual movement, inactivity, or changes in daily routines — often hours before a crisis happens. When the system detects a concern, ALISE’s human response team immediately reaches out to the resident, family, or care provider to verify safety and coordinate help if needed.“Our guiding principle is simple,” said Joyce Aquino, Founder of ALISE Systems. “Technology detects. ALISE responds. Because safety isn’t just about alerts — it’s about compassion, context, and human connection.”Designed for both families at home and senior living communities, ALISE Systems provides 24/7 visibility without invading privacy. The service integrates seamlessly with existing care protocols and is ideal for assisted and independent living environments.“Families and care providers no longer have to choose between safety and dignity,” Aquino added. “ALISE lets seniors live independently while giving loved ones peace of mind.”ALISE Systems is currently partnering with senior living operators and care providers in California to pilot programs that demonstrate reduced emergency transfers and improved resident well-being.The company’s proprietary system blends non-intrusive sensors with human-in-the-loop monitoring to ensure every alert receives thoughtful verification — not just automation. The approach helps prevent unnecessary panic while accelerating real responses when every second matters.In a world of increasing technology fatigue, ALISE’s design philosophy centers on privacy, simplicity, and human compassion. The sensors require no Wi-Fi, no cameras, and no wearables, making them suitable for communities with older infrastructure and for seniors who prefer unobtrusive safety.“We want to redefine what proactive care looks like,” Aquino said. “Falls, infections, and hospitalizations often show subtle behavioral signs first. ALISE detects those patterns — and then our team responds before it becomes a crisis.”ALISE Systems invites families, operators, and health-care partners to explore pilot and partnership opportunities aimed at improving quality of life for seniors while lowering avoidable health-care costs.For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.alisesystems.com About ALISE SystemsALISE Systems is a senior-safety technology company redefining fall prevention and early crisis detection. Using privacy-preserving sensors and 24/7 human response, ALISE helps families, providers, and communities stay proactive — not reactive — about safety.Technology detects. ALISE responds.Media ContactJoyce Aquino, Founder📞 (415) 649-6262📧info@alisesystems.com

