Industrial Labels Market CAGR to be at 5.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $73.89 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Industrial Labels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Industrial Labels Market?

In the past few years, the size of the industrial labels market has been on a consistent upward trend. It is projected to rise from $57.19 billion in 2024 to $58.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth during the historical period is a result of factors such as product diversification, cost effectiveness, market competition, industrial automation, and the need for safety and hazard identification.

In the coming years, the industrial labels market is projected to experience robust expansion. By 2029, it is estimated to reach a worth of $73.89 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The anticipated growth for the forecast period can be credited to factors like the integration of smart labels, customization and personalization, the implementation of augmented reality (AR), swift urbanization, and the adoption of AI and machine learning. Key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass remote accessibility, the impact of urbanization, the incorporation of IoT, personalized branding, and the surge in flexible packaging.

Download a free sample of the industrial labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6327&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Industrial Labels Market?

The quick escalation of online business significantly pushes the expansion of the industrial label market. E-commerce describes the execution of commerce operations and transactions over the internet. It envelops internet-centered activities such as buying and selling products, and financial transactions. The surge in online shopping prompts a heightened demand for an assortment of labels and packaging. For example, the United States Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, reported in August 2023, a rise of 7.5% (or 1.4%) in e-commerce in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022, while total retail sales saw an uptick of 0.6% (or 0.4%). Online stores made up 15.4% of all sales in the second quarter of 2023. Thus, the swift augmentation of e-commerce propels the industrial label market's progression.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Industrial Labels Market?

Major players in the Industrial Labels include:

• HP Inc.

• Printronix

• 3M Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• H.B. Fuller Company

• UPM Raflatac

• Cenveo Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Labels Industry?

The rise of strategic alliances is a notable trend currently observed in the industrial label market. Notable market stakeholders are adopting partnership strategies to solidify their standing in the industry. An example of this happened in January 2022, when Brother Mobile Solutions, a US company that specializes in mobile, desktop and industrial printing, labeling, and safety signage solutions, decided to join forces with TEKLYNX, a US-based company known for their barcode label software solutions. The goal of this alliance is to deliver state-of-the-art tools to businesses, making the design and printing of barcode labels simpler and conforming to industry standards.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Labels Market Report?

The industrial labels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Warning Or Security Labels, Branding Labels, Weatherproof Labels, Equipment Asset Tags, Other Products

2) By Raw Material: Metal Labels, Plastic Or Polymer Labels

3) By Mechanism: Pressure-sensitive, Glue applied, Heat Transfer, Other Mechanism

4) By Printing Technology: Digital Printing, Lithography, Flexography, Screen Printing, Other Printing Technologies

5) By End User: Transportation, Construction, Automotive, Consumer durables, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Warning Or Security Labels: Hazard Warning Labels, Safety Labels, Security Seals

2) By Branding Labels: Product Labels, Promotional Labels, Logo Labels

3) By Weatherproof Labels: Outdoor Labels, Waterproof Labels, UV Resistant Labels

4) By Equipment Asset Tags: Barcode Asset Tags, RFID Asset Tags, QR Code Asset Tags

5) By Other Products: Instructional Labels, Nutritional Labels, Custom Labels

View the full industrial labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-labels-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Industrial Labels Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the industrial labels market, and it is projected to experience the swiftest growth in the upcoming years. The market report provides coverage of several regions which include, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Labels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Thermal Transfer Label Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermal-transfer-label-global-market-report

2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2d-barcode-reader-global-market-report

Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.