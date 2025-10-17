Veterinary Renal Disease Market to Reach US $21.31 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Veterinary Renal Disease Market?

In recent times, the market size for veterinary renal disease has seen robust growth. It is projected to expand from $15.5 billion in 2024 to $16.59 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The significant growth during the historic period can be credited to heightened disease awareness drives, change in customer choices towards natural and organic pet food, rising rates of pet ownership worldwide, alterations in the regulation of veterinary pharmaceuticals, and increased knowledge about pet health and nutrition.

The market size of veterinary kidney disease is projected to experience significant expansion in the years to come. The value is predicted to reach $21.31 billion in 2029, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Several contributing factors to this growth during the forecasted period include the rise of individualized animal medicine, the broadening of telemedicine and remote surveillance in animal healthcare, an increase in animal clinical trials and research, the employment of blockchain technology for transparency in the supply chain of animal products, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning within animal diagnosis. Key trends throughout the forecasted period consist of a growing demand for teleconsultations for animals, a surge in personalized dietary plans for pets, the development of wearable health tracking devices for pets, the growth of telemedicine platforms for animals, and the increased use of precision medicine in animal cancer treatment.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Veterinary Renal Disease Global Market Growth?

The surge in pet adoption is predicted to drive the expansion of the veterinary renal disease market. Veterinary renal disease relates to conditions that affect the kidneys in animals, which can lead to compromised kidney function, possibly manifesting symptoms like excessive thirst, frequent urination, appetite loss, and weight reduction. Factors spurring the rise in veterinary renal disease include prolonged pet life expectancies, exposure to environmental toxins, dietary factors, and genetic predispositions. Management of veterinary renal disease in pets typically entails diet regulation, medicine administration, and fluid therapy to ease symptoms, inhibit the disease's advancement and enhance the pet's quality of life. For instance, Cooper Pet Care, a mobile pet care platform based in the Netherlands, projected that there would be roughly 145 million pet animals in the European Union, inclusive of Norway and Switzerland, in October 2022. A growth of 5 million from the 2021 figure, which was approximately 140 million pets. This population comprises roughly 66 million dogs and 79 million cats. Consequently, the uptick in pet ownership is fueling the expansion of the veterinary renal disease market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Veterinary Renal Disease Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Renal Disease include:

• Bayer HealthCare Animal Health Inc.

• Nestlé Purina PetCare Company

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Covetrus Inc.

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Ceva Santé Animale S.A.

• Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Veterinary Renal Disease Market?

Major firms active in the veterinary renal disease market are currently prioritizing the development of technological advancements for diagnosis and treatment. These enhancements include novel diagnostic examinations capable of identifying kidney damage when there may not be evident clinical signs. Such diagnostic procedures are formulated to recognise slight alterations in renal function or structure early on, which enables early interventions to avert the advancement to more severe stages of renal dysfunction. For example, in June 2023, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., a US company that develops and produces veterinary products and services, introduced the first veterinary diagnostic examination for the detection of kidney damage in cats and dogs, known as the IDEXX Cystatin B Test. This test is devised to assist veterinarians in identifying kidney injury before there are noticeable changes in kidney function, ultimately resulting in improved patient results. The IDEXX Cystatin B Test will be incorporated into renal health assessment test panels, providing invaluable insights during approximately two million annual patient appointments.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Veterinary Renal Disease Market Report?

The veterinary renal disease market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diagnosis, Treatment

2) By Animal Type: Canine, Feline, Bovine, Equine, Other Animal Types

3) By Indication: Renal Failure, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Renal Cystitis, Kidney Stones, Nephritis, Other Indications

4) By Route of Administration: Injectable, Oral

5) By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies, Pet Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnosis: Blood Tests, Urine Tests, Imaging, Biopsy

2) By Treatment: Medications, Dialysis, Kidney Transplantation, Fluid Therapy

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Veterinary Renal Disease Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the veterinary renal disease market, but it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The veterinary renal disease market report includes data concerning the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

