New Open-Source Framework Classifies Financial Crime to Disrupt Money Laundering

AMLTRIX is launching to combat money laundering with the world's first open-source "periodic table of financial crime", an AML playbook inspired by MITRE ATT&CK

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new open-source initiative, AMLTRIX, has been launched to create a universal standard in the global fight against money laundering, a criminal enterprise the United Nations estimates drains up to $2 trillion, or 5% of global GDP each year from the world’s economy.

AMLTRIX has introduced the world’s first open and free-to-access AML knowledge graph, currently defining over 250 adversarial techniques, over 1,950 defensive mappings, and more than 2,500 risk indicators across the money laundering kill-chain. It has been built through an analysis of over 1,000 regulatory, investigative, and typology sources. The initiative aims to replace the current approach to financial crime prevention with a standardised AML framework accessible to banks, fintechs, regulators, and law enforcement agencies worldwide, and it has already been showcased at the Central Bank of Ireland and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

It will support the standardizing of the AML investigation process and improve detection, since laundering schemes are changing and developing at a rate that causes many companies to be slow to react. It also encourages collaboration and a more effective use of AI to disrupt the illicit financial flows that fund organized crime, terrorism, and corruption.

Financial institutions have long struggled against money laundering in isolated environments, each building its own tools and set of rules without consulting or sharing its knowledge. This lack of a shared methodology has allowed criminals to exploit the gaps between institutions and jurisdictions. AMLTRIX addresses this by creating a public, standardized "periodic table" of financial crime typologies.

“We are shifting the industry from isolated defense to collective intelligence,” said Gabrielius Erikas Bilkštys, co-founder of AMLTRIX. “AMLTRIX is not another proprietary tool; it’s a foundational movement to create a smarter, more connected AML community. Instead of 100 banks individually trying to define and fight complex laundering, our framework provides one of its 56 core typologies that all of them can use as a common language to identify and report the threat.”

The initiative draws on proven principles from cybersecurity, where standardized frameworks for threat analysis have already proved the value of shared playbooks. Ultimately, all of this means fewer scams, safer banks, less money being lost, and very little room for criminals to cash out.

Key features and impacts of the AMLTRIX initiative:

● The first standardized AML knowledge graph: AMLTRIX organizes money laundering tactics and risk indicators into a structured, universally accessible format. While the FATF and many others publish guidelines, financial institutions have historically worked in silos. AMLTRIX bridges this gap with a structured, universal framework.

● Enabling AI usage: By making criminal typologies and AML insights machine-readable, AMLTRIX enables AI detection models that will help institutions enhance their efforts to prevent financial crime.

● Open-source AML collaboration: Unlike closed, proprietary systems, AMLTRIX is open to all financial crime professionals, allowing experts worldwide to contribute, refine, and apply best practices. It is very important to evolve with the emerging threats in the age of AI and cryptocurrencies.

● Regulatory and institutional interest: The initiative has already received interest from influential bodies, including the Central Bank of Ireland and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), for harmonizing financial crime terminology across teams and for its potential to transform AML/CFT practices.

The founders invite to contribute

AMLTRIX is designed to be adopted one step at a time, allowing organizations to integrate its standards into their existing AML and risk management systems without requiring a complete overhaul of their operations. The goal is to create a powerful new ally for financial institutions, enhancing the ability to protect the global financial system.

The initiative invites compliance officers, financial intelligence units (FIUs), law enforcement agencies, data scientists, and regtech developers to contribute to this collaborative effort to shape the future of financial crime prevention.

About AMLTRIX:

AMLTRIX was founded and created by enthusiasts from the regtech company AMLYZE. AMLTRIX is the world’s first open-source knowledge initiative dedicated to standardising the fight against financial crime. It provides a structured, collaborative knowledge graph of money laundering tactics, techniques, and risk indicators. By creating a universal language for the AML/CFT community, AMLTRIX aims to enhance transparency, improve AI detection, and foster unprecedented collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers to build a safer global financial system.

