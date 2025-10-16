Neurofeedback Therapy Boosts Long-Term Recovery Rates at Treehouse Thailand by 31%

Thai rehab improves treatment outcomes with successful integration of neurofeedback therapy, enhancing brain-based recovery and long-term client outcomes.

By bringing neurofeedback into our clinical arsenal, we’re finally addressing the biological component in a meaningful way. That’s a game-changer for our clients.” — John Logan

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treehouse Thailand, a leading residential addiction treatment centre in Chiang Mai has announced a 31% improvement in long-term abstinence rates among its clients, following the integration of neurofeedback therapy into its core treatment program.

The breakthrough highlights the centre’s commitment to pioneering cutting-edge approaches to addiction recovery, and positions Treehouse as one of the most innovative rehab facilities in Southeast Asia.

Neurofeedback – a non-invasive, neuroscience-based therapy that retrains the brain’s electrical activity – has been used to help regulate brainwave patterns commonly associated with addiction, trauma, anxiety and depression. Since introducing the therapy in early 2024, Treehouse has observed marked improvements in client engagement, mental clarity, and long-term relapse prevention.

According to internal outcome data collected over the past 18 months, clients who underwent neurofeedback as part of their treatment program at Treehouse were 31% more likely to maintain abstinence one year post-treatment, compared to those who did not receive the therapy.

This is a significant shift in recovery outcomes. By addressing the neurobiological roots of addiction through neurofeedback, Treehouse rehab is giving their clients a greater chance not just to get sober, but to stay sober.

Treehouse Thailand rehab has built a reputation for blending evidence-based treatment modalities with holistic and experiential therapies. With the addition of neurofeedback, the centre continues to lead the field in innovation.

Neurofeedback sessions are tailored to individual brain maps generated through quantitative EEG (qEEG) scans. This personalised approach helps clinicians target dysfunctional neural pathways associated with compulsive behaviour, emotional dysregulation, and trauma – key contributors to relapse.

The success of neurofeedback at Treehouse reflects broader scientific consensus on its efficacy. A growing body of research indicates that neurofeedback can reduce cravings, anxiety and sleep disturbances – all of which are common relapse triggers. However, few rehabs in the region have implemented the therapy at scale.

Treehouse Thailand’s commitment to innovation goes beyond neurofeedback. The facility integrates a wide range of progressive therapies including trauma-informed care, EMDR and somatic experiencing— all within a safe, structured, and supportive environment.

Located in a private resort facility just outside Chiang Mai, the centre offers an immersive healing experience that fuses clinical excellence with nature-based recovery. Clients participate in group and individual therapy, mindfulness and meditation, physical fitness, and culturally sensitive excursions that support holistic wellness.

Treehouse’s international team of licensed professionals serve clients from around the world, particularly the UK, Australia, and the United States. Its reputation for clinical integrity, ethical care, and personalised attention has made it a destination rehab for those seeking an alternative to traditional Western facilities.

The centre’s affordability compared to Western rehabs, without compromising clinical standards, also makes it a compelling option. With the addition of advanced neurotherapies like neurofeedback, Treehouse continues to offer world-class treatment at accessible prices.

“Our clients often come to us after multiple failed attempts at recovery,” said John Logan, Clinical Manager at Treehouse. “The difference here is not just the setting – it’s the science. We’re combining compassion with cutting-edge tools to help people finally break the cycle.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.