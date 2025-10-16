Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney Named Best Personal Injury Law Firm by Guide To Florida

Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney Team

Philip DeBerard, Injury Attorney has been named Best Personal Injury Law Firm by Guide To Florida. The honor comes from votes cast by Florida residents.

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Philip DeBerard, Injury Attorney has been named Best Personal Injury Law Firm by Guide To Florida. The honor comes from thousands of votes cast by Florida residents.

"This recognition means the world to us," said Philip DeBerard. " It shows that our clients value the work we do for them and their families."

Guide To Florida runs annual awards where readers vote for their favorite Florida businesses. The contest covers everything from restaurants to law firms. Winners are chosen based on public votes and reviewed by editors.

Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney has served Florida families for more than 40 years. The firm has recovered over $150 million in settlements and verdicts for clients. The firm handles car crashes, truck accidents, slip and falls, medical mistakes, and many other injury cases.

The firm serves the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and South Florida. Beyond legal work, they support more than 40 local charities and nonprofits each year.

"We fight hard for our clients in court," DeBerard said. "But we also want to give back to the communities where we live and work."

This adds to the firm's other awards from past years when TCPalm readers voted Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney the #1 injury lawyer on the Treasure Coast and Best Car Accident Lawyers in Port St Lucie, FL by Expertise.com. The firm also holds BBB A+ and AV Preeminent ratings.

Guide To Florida publishes the complete winner list online and in print. The awards help Florida residents find top businesses across the state.

Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney offers free consultations for injury cases. The firm works on a no-fee basis unless they win money for clients.

About Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney For over 40 years, Philip DeBerard Injury Attorney has helped accident victims across South Florida, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee. The firm focuses on car accidents, truck crashes, medical errors, and other personal injury cases. Learn more at flainjurylawyer.com.

About Guide To Florida Guide To Florida connects readers with the best businesses across the state. Their annual Best of Florida awards recognize excellence based on public voting and editorial review. Thousands of Florida businesses compete for recognition each year.



