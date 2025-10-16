Terra Agri’s G20 Drone Surpasses TKDN Benchmark with 31.26% Local Value

Terra Agri G20 agricultural drone

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terra Agri , an agricultural subsidiary of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation , has officially obtained the Domestic Component Level (TKDN) certification for its G20 drone , achieving a local content value of 31.26%. This milestone marks Terra Agri’s commitment to advancing Indonesia’s agricultural modernization while actively strengthening local industry participation.What TKDN Means for IndonesiaTKDN, or Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri is a policy established by Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry to encourage greater use of local materials, components, and expertise in products made in the country. This initiative supports national industry growth and innovation by promoting collaboration between global technology providers and local manufacturers.Direct Benefits for CustomersThe TKDN certification brings tangible benefits to users. Local sourcing allows faster assembly and repair, reducing downtime during critical farming periods. In the past, replacement parts often had to be imported, delaying maintenance. Now, with locally available components, Terra Agri ensures quicker service and greater operational efficiency in the field.Empowering Local IndustryBeyond delivering value to customers, the TKDN certification also strengthens Indonesia’s local industry. Terra Drone Agri partners with domestic manufacturers and craftsmen to produce key drone components such as the canopy, hose, and tank directly in Indonesia. This collaboration not only increases the local content in every unit but also supports the growth of the nation’s manufacturing ecosystem connected to drone technology.Blending Global and Local ExpertiseAs a Japan-rooted company, Terra Drone upholds high standards of quality and professionalism in every product. In Indonesia, these standards are integrated with the skills of local technicians who adapt technology to market needs. One result is the locally produced GPS mount, designed to be more durable and flexible for future upgrades.Beyond hardware, Terra Drone Agri also invests in software development. The Terra Analytics system records detailed drone operation data, including flight paths, flow rates, and spray volumes. Accessible via a web-based platform, it provides users with comprehensive insights into drone performance, enabling more accurate assessments of spraying effectiveness in agricultural fields.Unlocking New Opportunities in Indonesian AgricultureThe certification process began in March 2025 with documentation and supplier selection, followed by technical verification in May 2025. Through close collaboration with local partners, Terra Agri achieved the required TKDN level and completed certification for the G20 model. The certification is valid for 3 years and will be periodically renewed as the company targets a higher local content ratio, aiming for up to 50% in future drone models.“The potential for drone adoption in Indonesia’s agriculture sector is enormous. TKDN certification opens new opportunities for us to participate in more projects while ensuring that the benefits of this technology are shared not only with farmers but also with local industries,” said Aras, Head Engineering and Development Terra Agri.He also explained that with TKDN certification, Terra Drone Agri reaffirms its commitment to delivering efficient, modern agricultural technology while empowering local capabilities. The company believes that combining global expertise with local strengths is the key to building a strong and sustainable agricultural drone ecosystem in Indonesia.***About Terra AgriTerra Agri is an agricultural service brand operating in Southeast Asia through Terra Drone Indonesia and Terra Drone Agri in Malaysia. We offer crop intelligence and plantation control systems to monitor site conditions, utilizing aerial and ground information, including topography, crop health, soil quality, rainfall, and farm operations activity. We focus on streamlining and digitizing agricultural processes, employing drone technology for efficient spraying and mapping throughout production cycles.For more information, please visit https://terra-droneagri.com/ About Terra DroneTerra Drone Corporation, headquartered in Japan, is a global leader in drone and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) solutions. Dedicated to the mission of “Unlock ‘X’ Dimensions”, the company is committed to creating a prosperous future by "crossing" bridges—integrating diverse fields to foster innovation and find solutions. Specializing in surveying, inspections, agriculture, and UAS Traffic Management (UTM), Terra Drone serves industries such as oil and gas, construction, chemicals, energy, and agriculture.With a portfolio of over 3,000 completed projects worldwide, Terra Drone has achieved significant milestones in the drone operations field. In July 2023, the company acquired a majority stake in Unifly, a world-leading provider of UTM platform, with deployments in over eight countries, followed by an investment in U.S.-based Aloft Technologies in February 2024, further expanding its capabilities in UTM.Terra Drone was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market (Stock Code: 278A) on November 29, 2024. It also secured top spot in Global Drone Service Provider Rankings for 2024.Recognized by Drone Industry Insights as one of the top three industrial drone service providers globally for five consecutive years, Terra Drone aims to build the digital infrastructure necessary to unlock the full potential of drones and AAM solutions.For more information, please visit our website: http://www.terra-drone.net

