RackGold by Rackfinity Celebrates a Decade of Dominance as the Leading Distributor of Cage Nuts and Rack Screws

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RackGold, since its launch in 2015, has become the industry's leading and most trusted distributor of high-quality cage nuts and rack screws , essential components for securing critical IT infrastructure worldwide.For the past decade, RackGold has set the standard for excellence with its meticulously engineered hardware. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern data centers, broadcasting environments, and server rooms, RackGold products ensure the stability and security of rack-mounted equipment.The RackGold BrandThe brand's commitment to quality is evident in its precision manufacturing, stringent quality control, and the use of premium materials, which prevent stripping and cross-threading—common issues that can lead to costly downtime."Reaching this ten-year milestone is a testament to our unwavering focus on quality and customer satisfaction," said Steve Kirchoff, founder and CEO of Rackfinity. "When we launched RackGold, our goal was simple: to create the most reliable rack mounting hardware on the market. Today, RackGold is synonymous with dependability. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers who have trusted RackGold to protect their vital equipment for the past decade."The success of the RackGold brand is built on its superior product line, which includes a comprehensive range of sizes and finishes to fit any standard server rack. This has made RackGold the go-to choice for IT professionals, system integrators, and data center managers who demand the best.Rackfinity’s Commitment to Innovation & ExcellenceAs Rackfinity celebrates this anniversary, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation and excellence. It plans to continue expanding the RackGold product line to meet the evolving needs of the IT industry, ensuring that, for the next decade and beyond, RackGold remains the gold standard in rack-mounting hardware.Rackfinity is a leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure solutions. With a wide range of products, from server racks and cabinets to power management and connectivity, Rackfinity equips businesses with the tools they need to build and maintain efficient, reliable, and scalable IT environments. The RackGold brand is renowned for its exclusive, premium line of rack screws and cage nuts, celebrated for their exceptional quality and performance.For more information, visit www.rackfinity.com

