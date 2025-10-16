Auditor Blaha and MFU President to Detail How Trump Administration's Policies Impact Minnesota Economies and Agriculture Communities - For October 15, 2025

Auditor Blaha and MFU President to Detail How Trump Administration's Policies Impact Minnesota Economies and Agriculture Communities

“Tariffs are driving up costs and forcing farmers into impossible choices that’ll have a ripple effect throughout our whole state,” said Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha and Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) President Gary Wertish will join state and agricultural leaders on a press call [RSVP HERE] Thursday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. CST., to highlight how President Donald Trump’s administration's policies are undercutting Minnesota’s economies and unsettling America's farming communities.

“Minnesota’s farmers are the backbone of our economy, and they’re under growing strain from tariffs, healthcare cuts, and restrictive immigration policies,” Auditor Blaha said. “This isn’t sustainable. I’m focused on local governments, ensuring they have the tools they need to manage the fallout. But we must reverse course before it becomes a full-blown crisis.”

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young and Rocky Mountain Farmers Union President Chad Franke will also join the call to show the broader national impact of these policies and urge action to support rural communities before further harm is done.

WHAT:

Press Call – State Fiscal Officers and Farmers Union Presidents to Detail How the Trump Administration's Policies Harm State Economies and Agricultural Communities

WHO:

• Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

• Gary Wertish, President, Minnesota Farmers Union

• Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young

• Chad Franke, Board President, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union

• Dave Wallack, Executive Director, For The Long Term

WHEN:

Thursday, Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. CST

