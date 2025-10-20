New Book for MSPs Released by Brian Gillette Offers Framework for Ethical, Repeatable Sales Growth

An MSP roadmap to build repeatable growth, higher margins, and stronger client relationships.

Brian Gillette’s ‘How to Sell a Sh*tload of Managed Services', introduces a Framework for Managed Service Providers to grow without compromising integrity.

I created this framework so MSPs can sell the right way, build trust, and achieve repeatable growth without sacrificing their integrity—no hype, no hustle-bro nonsense, no fear-based tactics.” — Brian Gillette - Founder at Feel-Good MSP

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian Gillette, creator of the Feel-Good Close , host of The MSP Sales Podcast , and advisor to hundreds of Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the launch of his new book, How to Sell a Sh*tload of Managed Services (Without Selling Your Soul). It presents a candid, battle-tested 7-Step Scaling Framework built for MSPs aiming to grow their Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) without compromising their values.Addressing the Trust Recession with IntegrityThe book launches at an important time, addressing what Nigel Moore, CEO of The Tech Tribe, describes in the foreword as "the worst Trust Recession the world has seen," noting that the IT and MSP Industry is being hit especially hard. Moore, a major figure in the MSP community highlights how buyers are "smarter and more sceptical than ever".Gillette’s methodology, known as the Feel-Good Close, is presented as the much needed response to this environment. This philosophy champions sales rooted in Integrity, Authenticity, and win-win deals over fear-based tactics that erode trust. This approach offers a modern, integrity-driven alternative to old-school, high-pressure sales tactics. A focus on authenticity helps set MSPs apart and delivers measurable business advantages. A values-driven approach differentiates them in a crowded, look-alike market. Authentic sales conversations build trust, leading to longer client relationships and more referrals. By focusing on the right-fit clients, MSPs can increase close rates, improve margins, and boost overall team efficiency.The Roadmap for Scaling Without BreakingAt its core, the book offers a practical roadmap to scaling without breaking. Gillette’s 7-Step Scaling Framework helps MSPs transition from founder-led selling to a repeatable, team-driven process—without resorting to hype or manipulation.The book is praised by major industry figures for its clarity and actionable insights:Kevin Clune, Founder MSP Growth Hacks, asserts that Brian Gillette "finally delivers the MSP sales playbook the industry has been waiting for" and how few can match Brian's ability to turn complex sales operations into simple, sustainable actions.Robert Gillette, Co-Founder MSP Growth OS, recognizes Brian as "one of the best voices in the channel right now" with a confident and refreshing take on what is now a 20-year-old business model.Taher Hamid, Founder MSP Camp, appreciates the content for cutting "through the fluff," sharing "practical, real-world insights you can apply at your MSP today".Readers are promised strategies for sustainable growth. They will discover how to fix data before it causes major problems. How to build a lead-generation engine that doesn’t rely on luck or referrals. How to create offers prospects can’t refuse. How to delegate sales without losing control. And how to keep customers happier while maintaining higher margins.How to Sell a Sh*tload of Managed Services* is a brutally honest, practical guide to generating serious recurring revenue—with no hype, no hustle-bro nonsense, and no fear-based garbage. Because, as Gillette says, “the good guys deserve to win.”About the AuthorBrian Gillette, the founder of Feel-Good MSP, is renowned for his unique, empathy-driven approach to sales and client relationships. Formerly a VP of Sales who successfully scaled an MSP organization from $700k to over $2 Million ARR in three years, he now helps other MSPs scale where they are positioned for profitability, scalability, and M&A. He hosts The MSP Sales Podcast and champions selling outcomes over technicalities, emphasizing value, trust, and the importance of peace of mind and productivity for clients.Why NowThe book lands at a time when MSPs are reevaluating how they sell, lead, and scale. Gillette’s message is clear: sustainable growth starts with selling the right way—and it’s time for MSPs to reclaim integrity as their competitive edge.AvailabilityHow to Sell a Sh*tload of Managed Services (Without Selling Your Soul) is available now on Amazon.

