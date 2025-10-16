Dubai’s Top Real Estate Developers to Showcase Luxury Investment Opportunities in Surrey

A rare opportunity to experience Dubai’s booming luxury real estate market - Hosted by Leta Properties and 7Seas Property Group

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- November 1st and 2nd 2025 — A rare opportunity to experience Dubai’s booming real estate market is arriving in British Columbia. Leta Properties and 7Seas Property Group will host the Dubai Real Estate Showcase at Civic Hotel, Surrey, bringing together some of Dubai’s most prestigious property developers for an exclusive, free-to-attend event.Designed to connect Canadian investors, entrepreneurs, and homeowners with Dubai’s most desirable projects, the showcase offers a first-hand look at high-yield investment opportunities, luxury developments, and the advantages of the UAE’s Golden Visa program for international property owners.Free Entry - Elevated ExperienceUnlike typical expos, the Dubai Real Estate Showcase is completely free and open to everyone, offering guests complimentary food, drinks, and sophisticated networking with developers and like-minded investors. The event’s atmosphere blends opportunity and elegance, creating a setting for meaningful conversation and global connection.Investing with Heart, Class, and Purpose“At Leta Properties, we believe in doing things with heart, class, and purpose,” said Leta Leku, CEO of Leta Properties. “Our goal is to empower Canadians to explore international real estate with clarity and confidence - investments that not only grow wealth but reflect a refined lifestyle.”Every detail of the showcase, from its elegant presentation to the investor experience, has been crafted with intention. The event’s refined tone and seamless structure reflect a broader vision of excellence, one that bridges strategy, style, and substance.Dubai Opportunities, Canadian AccessAttendees will meet directly with leading Dubai developers presenting exclusive residential and investment opportunities. The showcase will also feature guidance on qualifying for the UAE’s Golden Visa, granting long-term residency to eligible property investors.For those ready to take the next step:Anyone who purchases a property during the event will receive a fully covered 4-day, 3-night luxury stay in Dubai, including flights and accommodations, to visit their new property in person (terms and conditions apply).“This event creates a bridge between Canada and one of the world’s fastest-growing real estate markets,” said Rinko Padda, event co-host. “It’s about expanding possibilities — building global wealth while experiencing the best of Dubai.”Event DetailsLocation: Civic Hotel, Surrey, BCDates: November 1st and 2nd 2025Time: 12pm - 8pmAdmission: Free (includes food, drinks, and networking)Contacts:Leta Leku (CEO, Leta Properties): +1 (236) 777-1480Rinko Padda: +1 (604) 644-4581Follow @leta.leku, @rinkopadda, and @heidienaomi on Instagram for updates, event highlights, and exclusive developer reveals.About Leta PropertiesLeta Properties, founded by CEO Leta Leku, is a luxury real estate and design firm redefining Vancouver’s modern living experience. Expertly positioned to connect investors with premium developments in Dubai and across the global real estate landscape. With a focus on transparency, education, and luxury lifestyle access, Leta Properties is redefining how Canadians experience international property ownership.About Rinko PaddaRinko Padda is a Vancouver-based Realtor and visionary co-founder of 7Seas Property Group, specializing in connecting investors with luxury and high-return properties in Dubai. With expertise in residential, commercial, and private lending, Rinko bridges Canadian investors with Dubai’s top developers and trusted partners with over 20 years of experience. (All Dubai transactions are managed through licensed partners in Dubai.)About Heidie Naomi OosthuyzenHeidie Naomi Oosthuyzen is an international business strategist and founder of brands Titan Media Agency and Fortuna XVII, an intermediary specializing in investor relations, brand positioning, and capital ventures.

