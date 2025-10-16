Splatt Lawyers Brisbane Compensation Law Team Celebrates 30 Years with Bold New Rebrand

Personal injury experts rebrand

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splatt Lawyers, a compensation law firm in Queensland, is thrilled to celebrate 30 years of serving the Brisbane community with the launch of a refreshed brand. This important milestone marks not only 30 years of steadfast commitment to their clients' legal rights, centred around the firm's purpose of doing what matters to make Queenslanders' lives better.Kerry Splatt, a Queensland Accredited Personal Injury Specialists started Splatt Lawyers in 1995. Since then, the practice has become known as a client-first law firm with many years of experience in personal compensation and insurance claims law. The company has helped thousands of people in Queensland learn about their legal rights and how they can achieve fair results when they suffer a financial loss due to the negligence of others.The company has refreshed the brand to commemorate its 30 years in business and set the tone for the future. It includes a new logo, a new colour scheme, a new website, and a clearer explanation of its purpose and values. The new look for Splatt Lawyers shows how the company is always changing and looking to the future while still remaining true to its fundamental principles, which have made it successful for 30 years.New Look, Same Trusted ValuesPrincipal and Director Kerry Splatt said the rebrand was more than just a visual makeover – it was about aligning the firm’s identity with its purpose and vision for the future.“As we reflect on 30 years of legal service, we’re also looking forward – to see how we can continue delivering better outcomes for our clients in an ever-changing legal landscape,” said Mr. Splatt. "This new look shows that we are still committed to being innovative, caring, and easy to reach, and it honours the trust our clients and Queenslanders have given us for 30 years."About the New BrandingSplatt Lawyers has unveiled a refreshed and contemporary brand identity that captures its long-standing commitment to do what matters to make Queenslanders’ lives better. The new design features a refined red and maroon palette, complemented by black, white, and soft cream tones. The combination reflects Splatt Lawyers’ confidence, warmth, and down-to-earth professionalism, built through decades of expertise while remaining true to the firm’s approachable and compassionate foundations.Each colour in the new identity represents an element of the firm’s purpose: to do what matters, to make lives better for their clients. The bold reds embody action and strength; the deeper maroons symbolise care, empathy, and trust, and the neutral tones create a timeless balance that honours Splatt Lawyers’ 30-year history of service to Queenslanders.Splatty the Blue Heeler and the firm’s tagline, “Right by Your Side”, continue to feature proudly in the refreshed logo, representing loyalty, dependability, and the everyday Australian spirit that defines the firm’s relationship with its clients.The newly launched website showcases this evolution, offering improved navigation, faster mobile performance, and enhanced accessibility, ensuring clients can connect with Splatt Lawyers quickly, confidently, and with ease.Commitment to Clients Remains UnchangedSplatt Lawyers' branding may have changed, but their primary objective is still the same: to help people through some of the hardest times of their lives by giving them clear, human-first, and qualified legal advice.The firm still offers a " No Win, No Fee " model, which means that everyone can get legal help, regardless of their financial resources. They advise on compensation law matters, including motor vehicle accident claims , workplace injuries, public liability, and total and permanent disability (TPD) claims.Thank You to Our Clients and CommunitySplatt Lawyers’ 30th anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity but of the relationships built along the way.“We owe this milestone to our clients, partners, and dedicated staff,” Mr Splatt said. “Their trust and support have allowed us to grow into the firm we are today. We’re excited to continue this journey with a fresh look and renewed focus.”About Splatt LawyersSplatt Lawyers is a Brisbane-based, Queensland personal compensation law firm with 30 years of experience helping Queenslanders understand their legal rights. They provide legal advice across a range of compensation claims, always operating on a "100% No Win, No Fee" basis.

