HDOT releases final energy security and waste reduction plan

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the release of its final Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan, following a 65-day public review process and incorporating extensive stakeholder feedback.

The plan provides a roadmap for the transportation sector to meet the statewide emissions reduction targets established by the Legislature in 2018. The 2030 target is to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 50% from 2005 levels. The 2045 target is for Hawaiʻi to capture more carbon that we emit; thereby achieving net-negative emissions.

Despite Hawaiʻi’s leadership in rooftop solar and electric vehicle adoption, Hawaiʻi currently produces 10.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) each year, and HDOT’s Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan found that number will likely remain the same without additional emissions reduction policies, actions and investments. HDOT’s Energy Security Plan balances reducing emissions with two other pillars – affordability for kamaʻāina and local energy security.

During the public comment period on the Draft Energy Security Plan from June 27–August 30, 2025, HDOT conducted six virtual public presentations, met with many stakeholders, and received 310 public comments. Comments ranged from calls for more walking and biking paths, concerns about the cost of transitioning to clean fuels and electric vehicles, as well as demands for equitable investment to benefit disadvantaged and rural communities. HDOT has posted summary responses to the most common comments on the Energy Security Plan website and has incorporated this feedback into the final plan.

“HDOT is grateful for the public’s comments and thanks residents, businesses and stakeholders who have all contributed to shaping the final Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan. It will guide us as we work to lower emissions and increase our energy security, while meeting Hawaiʻi’s transportation needs,” said Director Ed Sniffen. “HDOT can take immediate actions by expanding EV public charging and having incentives for cleaner fuels. We will continue to work on the dynamic plan which will be updated annually with community input, new data and analysis.”

Key revisions incorporated into the final plan include use of updated data; including the most recent State Greenhouse Gas Inventory from 2022 that shows 50% of emissions come from transportation, with 85% of those transportation emissions coming from domestic aviation. Other revisions include allowing cruise operators to continue operating as long as they use ships that burn cleaner fuels, as well as prioritizing emissions reduction strategies that will lower the cost of transportation for the most vulnerable, such as by adding bus stops or routes. The plan sets forth immediate actions which should guide the state’s transportation investments over the next five years, which include expanding EV public charging; incentives for cleaner fuels; filling critical gaps in pedestrian, transit and bicycle networks; and investing in carbon sequestration projects. The plan is a living document that will be adjusted annually with changes in law, technology and commitments.

The final plan is available at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/FINAL-ESWRP-2025-10-15.pdf

# # #